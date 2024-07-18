Bob Newhart mourned by Kaley Cuoco, Judd Apatow, Al Franken and more

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former co-stars and famous fans paid tribute to comedian and actor Bob Newhart, known for his deadpan humor and the sitcoms he starred in bearing his name, after his death Thursday at age 94.

— "What a dream it was to witness the genius that was Bob Newhart. He was classy, kind, generous and absolutely hilarious. Every take — every time. Icon forever. ... "I will never forget you, Bob! Thank you for making our dreams come true!" – Actor Kaley Cuoco, who worked with Newhart on "The Big Bang Theory" on Instagram.

— "Bob Newhart was as funny as they come. The best stand up, the best situation comedy star, the kindest soul." – Director Judd Apatow on Instagram.