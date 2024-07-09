Nation & World News

Bob Dylan is giving fans a chance to relive his 1974 tour with the Band on a staggering 27-disc set

Bob Dylan fans who want to relive his memorable 1974 concert tour with The Band will soon have the opportunity to own most of it
FILE - Musician Bob Dylan belts out a tune as members of The Band, Robbie Robertson, partially hidden left, and Garth Hudson, background center, accompany him, during a concert at the Forum in Los Angeles, Calif., Feb. 15, 1974. Columbia Records and Legacy Recordings announced Tuesday, July 9, 2024, plans to release a 27-disc CD box set of Dylan's memorable 1974 concert tour with The Band on Sept. 20. (AP Photo/Jeff Robbins, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Musician Bob Dylan belts out a tune as members of The Band, Robbie Robertson, partially hidden left, and Garth Hudson, background center, accompany him, during a concert at the Forum in Los Angeles, Calif., Feb. 15, 1974. Columbia Records and Legacy Recordings announced Tuesday, July 9, 2024, plans to release a 27-disc CD box set of Dylan's memorable 1974 concert tour with The Band on Sept. 20. (AP Photo/Jeff Robbins, File)
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Bob Dylan fans who want to relive his 1974 concert tour with The Band will soon have opportunity to do that — ample opportunity.

He is releasing a staggering 27-disc box set that includes full recordings of 27 of the 40 shows of that tour, Dylan's theatrical return to the stage with backing of the group with whom he made some his most memorable music. Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings announced Tuesday that the set will be released on Sept. 20, and will retail for $129.98.

The box includes some 417 previously unreleased performances, the record company said. Fans who want a slightly smaller bite can buy a three-album highlights box on vinyl.

It's definitely for completists: The set will contain 21 different versions of “Lay Lady Lay” alone. There was already a live album of songs from that tour, “Before the Flood,” that came out in the 1970s.

Dylan has never been shy about giving fans the chance to hear him. “The 1974 Live Recordings” will only be his third-largest box set — following the 47-CD complete album collection released in 2013 and the 36-CD set chronicling Dylan and the Band's 1966 tour.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

What went wrong and what now: City officials recap Atlanta water crisis

Credit: TNS

Cobb school board stops graduation venue project over funding concerns

Credit: John Spink

UPS promotes Brian Dykes to CFO position
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Pilot program for Medicare dementia patients, caregivers could be gamechanger

Credit: TNS

Pilot program for Medicare dementia patients, caregivers could be gamechanger

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Delta to team with Saudi airline as kingdom invests billions in tourism
The Latest
Jury is seated in Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial in New Mexico
6m ago
Justice Sonia Sotomayor's security detail shoots man during attempted carjacking...
9m ago
Trump returns to campaigning as deadline to name running mate nears, Biden rejects calls...
10m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC F

860 AM in Atlanta goes off the air, the former first Black-owned radio station in U.S.
Inside the Braves’ thrilling comeback victory over the Diamondbacks and what it means...
07/09 Mike Luckovich: Oh no, Joe