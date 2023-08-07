Boater missing for day and a half rescued off Florida coast in half-submerged boat

A boater who had been missing for more than a day and a half was rescued off the Florida coast in a half-submerged boat
National & World News
46 minutes ago
X

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — A boater who had been missing for more than a day and a half was rescued off the Florida coast in a half-submerged boat, authorities said.

The Coast Guard rescued 25-year-old Charles Gregory 12 miles off St. Augustine, Florida, on Saturday morning after he went missing on a 12-foot flat-bottomed boat.

A Coast Guard aircrew spotted him sitting in his partially submerged boat, and he was rescued by a Coast Guard boat crew. He didn't need any medical attention, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

Gregory was last seen Thursday night leaving the Lighthouse Park boat ramp in St. Augustine. His family reported him missing Friday evening when he hadn't returned.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

The Jolt: Timing of possible Trump indictment by Fulton DA still uncertain 8h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE
Service resumes at Garnett MARTA station after person killed by train
13m ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

AJC PHOTOS
Freddie Falcon welcomes DeKalb students back to school
14h ago

Credit: Rodney Ho

Fundraiser set for radio vet Steve McCoy suffering from Parkinson’s
6h ago

Credit: Rodney Ho

Fundraiser set for radio vet Steve McCoy suffering from Parkinson’s
6h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Georgia man convicted of lying to become U.S. citizen
5h ago
The Latest
$1.55 billion Mega Millions prize balloons as 31 drawings pass without a winner
14m ago
Authorities assess damage after flooding from glacial dam outburst in Alaska's capital
16m ago
President Biden hosts Astros, says he can relate to Dusty Baker, oldest manager to win...
17m ago
Featured

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

When is the first day of school in metro Atlanta districts?
Atlanta events to mark this week's 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, including a big free...
Why Travis d’Arnaud, who reached 10 years service time, means so much to Braves
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top