Nation & World News

Boat that fatally struck a 15-year-old girl in Florida has been found, officials say

Investigators believe they’ve found the boat that struck a 15-year-old girl off a South Florida beach
3 hours ago

MIAMI (AP) — Investigators believe they've found the boat that fatally struck a 15-year-old girl off a South Florida beach, officials said Tuesday.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation and other law enforcement agencies had been searching for the vessel since Saturday, when Ella Adler was killed and the boat operator fled without stopping.

"The boat is in our custody, and the owner is cooperating," FWC officer George Reynaud said in a video on Facebook.

Officials didn't immediately say where the boat was found or how it was located. It also wasn't clear whether the owner of the boat was the person who was operating it when the girl was hit.

Adler was water-skiing near Key Biscayne, just south of Miami, on Saturday afternoon when she fell into the water and was hit by another boat, which immediately sped away, officials said. Witnesses described the hit-and-run craft as a center console boat with a light blue hull, multiple white outboard engines and blue bottom paint.

A funeral service for Adler was held Monday morning at Temple Beth Sholom in Miami Beach. Adler was a freshman at Ransom Everglades School in Coconut Grove and a ballerina with the Miami City Ballet.

A total reward of up to $20,000 was being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Analysis: Is Biden really trailing Trump by double-digits in Georgia?

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

CUNNINGHAM
After blindsided with Penix pick, Falcons’ Cousins aims to ‘control what I control’
33m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Body of airman killed by Florida deputy returns to Atlanta

Credit: Photo provided

Georgia State to get downtown Atlanta baseball stadium
2h ago

Credit: Photo provided

Georgia State to get downtown Atlanta baseball stadium
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

More Georgia public colleges to require admissions testing in fall 2026
The Latest

Credit: AP

A wildfire has forced out hundreds of residents in Canada's oil sands hub of Fort...
14m ago
THE LATEST
Judge in hush money trial chides Trump's lawyer: 'Don't make it about yourself'
16m ago
Anti-abortion activist who led a clinic blockade is sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison
16m ago
Featured

Credit: Rosie Manins

Appeals court’s landmark decision upholds GA transgender health care ruling
Jason Carter gives Monica Pearson an update on his life and his grandfather
Braves Nation: Marcell Ozuna home run/RBI watch