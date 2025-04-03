Boat carrying migrants capsizes near Greek island

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A broad search and rescue operation was underway early Thursday near the eastern Greek island of Lesbos after a boat carrying migrants capsized while heading to the island from the nearby Turkish coast, Greece's coast guard said.

Weather in the area was reported to be good, and it was unclear what caused the boat to overturn early Thursday morning. The coast guard said 23 people ha been rescued. There was no immediate information on the survivors' nationalities or the type of vessel they had been using.

There were no specific reports of missing people, but a sea and land search and rescue operation was continuing, with three coast guard vessels, an air force helicopter and a nearby boat searching for potential further victims.