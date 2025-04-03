Boat carrying migrants capsizes near Greek island. 4 dead, including 2 children

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The capsizing of a boat carrying migrants from the Turkish coast to a nearby Greek island has left at least four people dead, including two children, Greece's coast guard said Thursday, while 23 people have been rescued.

A search and rescue operation off the northern coast of the island of Lesbos recovered the bodies of two women and two children — a boy and a girl — the coast guard said.

Reporting on what appeared to be the same sinking, Turkey's state-run media said five people died and 25 were rescued by the Turkish coast guard after a rubber dinghy sank in the Aegean Sea between the Turkish mainland and Lesbos. Those saved were taken to a hospital and the search continued, Anadolu news agency said.