Boat capsizes off Senegal coastline, 13 migrants killed

National & World News
By BABACAR DIONE, Associated Press
1 hour ago
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — A boat carrying migrants trying to get to Europe capsized off the coast of Senegal, killing at least 13 people, according to local Red Cross officials.

The incident happened near Kafountine in the southern Casamance area Monday night, said Djadja Sambou, an official with the Senegal Red Cross.

About 150 people were on the boat and 91 people have been rescued, leaving more than 40 missing, said rescue workers. The search is continuing for any survivors or to retrieve bodies.

The boat capsized after a fire broke out on board, according to local news reports.

Government officials are investigating what caused the accident happened and who was in charge of the boat and the migration operation, according to officials in the Ziguinchor area.

Senegal sees many people try to migrate to Europe each year by taking small boats on the hazardous sea route along West Africa's coastline. In August 2021, a boat carrying around 60 migrants capsized in Saint-Louis, in the north of Senegal, causing dozens of passengers to drown.

Alpharetta doctor sentenced to 3 years in federal prison
20h ago
Atlanta to start city ambulance service after frustrations mount with Grady EMS
1h ago
