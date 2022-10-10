ajc logo
X

Boat capsizes amid floods in southeast Nigeria; 76 missing

National & World News
By CHINEDU ASADU, Associated Press
9 hours ago
Officials in southeastern Nigeria say that 76 people including many women and children are missing after a boat capsized in the region

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A boat overloaded with passengers fleeing flooding in southeastern Nigeria capsized and 76 people remain missing days later and are feared dead, emergency officials said Monday.

Many women and children were among those trying to escape the floodwaters in the Ogbaru council area of Anambra on Friday, Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency said.

“Eighty-five of them packed into a single boat and the weight overpowered the boat," said Godwin Thickman, the regional head of the emergency management agency. He said the boat could not move freely because it ran into submerged trees and the roofs of houses.

"It capsized and only nine survived. The remaining 76 were yet to be found,” he said.

Nigeria is battling its worst floods in a decade blamed mainly on the release of excess water from Lagdo dam in neighboring Cameroon and unusual rainfall. More than 300 people have been killed this year by the floods.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has urged rescue officials to do all they can to account for the missing passengers. Rescue officials, though, have not found any additional survivors over the last two days, suggesting there is little chance of survival for many of those missing.

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Voter eligibility challenges dismissed in Cobb County7h ago

Credit: Ed Zurga

Roughing-the-passer call prompts officiating scrutiny
37m ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Atlanta’s Pride Parade showcases Georgia’s shifting politics
19h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia fans abuzz about Branson ‘Baby Chubb’ Robinson
15h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia fans abuzz about Branson ‘Baby Chubb’ Robinson
15h ago

Credit: Eric Gay

Uvalde school chief plans to retire after community outrage
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Raiders fall short of finally beating AFC West nemesis
12m ago
Hong Kong nixes US sanctions on Russian-owned superyacht
31m ago
Roughing-the-passer call prompts officiating scrutiny
37m ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Monday commute with I-285 lane closures a breeze - it won’t last
13h ago
Braves Report podcast: Braves vs. Phillies NLDS preview
20h ago
AJC revamps daily morning newsletter
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top