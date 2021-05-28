Boat accident on Nigerian river kills 60, more feared dead

Twenty-two passengers were rescued shortly after the accident, but no other person has been rescued alive since then.

Among the dead was a baby less than one year old.

Recovery efforts are slow because the river is currently high and moving swiftly, making conditions dangerous for the divers and workers in boats, Dododo said.

It was unclear what caused the boat to break up as it was traveling from Nigeria’s Niger state to the town of Wara in Kebbi state.

Boat accidents are common in Nigeria, especially on the Niger River, with causes including overloading, the bad state of many boats, and debris underwater that the vessels often hit.