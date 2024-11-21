Boar's Head listeria outbreak is over with 10 dead and dozens sickened by tainted deli meat

After recalling more than 7 million pounds of Boar's Head deli meats distributed nationwide, company officials shut down a production plant in Jarratt, Virginia, and permanently stopped making liverwurst.

Boar's Head faces continued scrutiny over dozens of reports of problems at the factory, including mold, insects, dripping water and contaminated walls, floors and equipment.

The U.S. Agriculture Department is conducting an internal investigation into whether federal investigators and Virginia state inspectors responded to the reports of serious problems. U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who requested the investigation, has received no update on the findings, his staff said.

The company also faces dozens of lawsuits filed by people who were sickened or their families.

Officials with USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service have refused to share documents regarding the agency’s inspections and enforcement at the plant, plus inspection reports from eight other company factories across the country. The AP is appealing the public records request denial.

