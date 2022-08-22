Ethics board: SD Gov. Noem may have 'engaged in misconduct’

The board can issue a public or private reprimand or direct an official to do community service. It can also make recommendations to the governor — though that option seems unlikely since the complaints are leveled against Noem.

The complaints are proving to be the first major test of the board, which was launched in 2017 in response to several scandals in state government. It has never taken public action against a state official.

The retired judges also referred a complaint that Noem flew on state-owned airplanes to political events to the state attorney general’s office for further investigation. That puts the investigation under the oversight of the interim attorney general, Mark Vargo, who was appointed by Noem.

Vargo indicated he would not recuse himself from the investigation and even keep his office's work on the matter confidential.

“We will be diligent in our duty and thoroughly investigate the complaint that the General Accountability Board has presented to the Attorney General’s Office," he said in a statement. “ The investigation, as with all other investigations, will remain confidential as does the complaint that has been presented to us. We have no other comment at this time.”

The board handled the complaints only by case number and did not refer to Noem directly in either case. Ravnsborg provided the case numbers to The Associated Press.

“Knowing what I know as the complainant, Gov. Noem should be fully investigated for her abuse of power in getting her daughter an appraiser license, and Gov. Noem should be prosecuted for her criminal use of state resources for personal gain,” he said in a statement.

The board plans to publicly release the complaint over the appraiser license for Noem after redacting some sections. It did not give a date for when that will happen.

Noem and Ravnsborg have become political enemies since he fatally struck a pedestrian in 2020. Noem pushed hard for him to be removed from office, and the state Senate convicted him on impeachment charges and removed him as attorney general. He had continued to press the complaints as a private citizen.

Noem did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

The AP first reported that the governor took a hands-on role in a state agency soon after it had moved to deny her daughter's application for an appraiser license in 2020. Noem had called a meeting with her daughter, the labor secretary and the then-director of the appraiser certification program where a plan was discussed to give the governor's daughter, Kassidy Peters, another chance to show she could meet federal standards in her appraiser work.

Noem's office has said the plan was already in the works before the meeting, but the agency's director, Sherry Bren, told a legislative committee last year that she felt "intimidated" during the meeting at the governor's mansion where Peters' unsuccessful application was discussed in detail. A Republican-controlled legislative committee that probed the episode concluded that Peters received special treatment.

Bren was also pressured to retire later in 2020 and eventually received a $200,000 settlement to withdraw an age discrimination complaint.

The former attorney general's other complaint was sparked after online news website Raw Story found that Noem in 2019 used a state airplane to travel to events hosted by political organizations such as the National Rifle Association and the Republican Jewish Coalition, even though South Dakota law bars state airplanes from being used for anything other than state business.

Noem has said she was traveling to the events as an ambassador for the state.