Bo Naylor, Josh Naylor become first brothers to hit multi-run homers in same inning for same team

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 24 minutes ago
X
Bo and Josh Naylor of the Cleveland Guardians became the first brothers major league history to hit multi-run homers in the same inning for the same team when each hit a two-run shot during the third inning at Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Bo and Josh Naylor of the Cleveland Guardians became the first brothers major league history to hit multi-run homers in the same inning for the same team when each hit a two-run shot during the third inning at Texas on Friday night.

Bo Naylor hit a 1-0 changeup from Rangers starter Jon Gray an estimated 435 feet to right field at Globe Life Field with no outs in the third. Four batters later, Josh hit a 3-1 slider from Gray down the right-field line and it barely stayed fair to make it 4-0.

The last brothers to go deep in the same inning were B.J. and Justin Upton of the Atlanta Braves, who went back-to-back off Colorado's Jon Garland on April 23, 2013.

The Uptons were also the last to homer in the same game for the same team, doing it on Sept. 27, 2014 at Philadelphia against the Phillies’ A.J. Burnett.

Kyle Seager of the Seattle Mariners and current Ranger Corey Seager, then with the Los Angeles Dodgers, were the last brothers to homer for different teams, on Aug. 17, 2020.

Bo Naylor's homer was his second this season. The rookie catcher was most recently called up from the minors on June 16.

Josh went deep for the 12th time this year.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Feds to approve $39 billion discharge for some student loan borrowers5h ago

Credit: RON JOHNSON

Georgia Supreme Court declines to hear Rivian incentives case
4h ago

Credit: AJC staff

‘He kept them straight’: Political journalist Shipp praised at funeral
3h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

NEW PHOTOS: Christine King Farris lies in state at Georgia Capitol
6h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

NEW PHOTOS: Christine King Farris lies in state at Georgia Capitol
6h ago

Credit: Pouya Dianat/AJC

Swanky downtown hotel will be returned to lender to avoid foreclosure
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Vegas could break heat record as tens of millions across US endure scorching temperatures
19m ago
Microsoft moves closer to completing $69 billion Activision takeover after court rebuffs...
41m ago
Witness says man opened fire on officers in Fargo, North Dakota
49m ago
Featured

Credit: Bill Torpy

Bill Torpy: For elderly couple, behind $1,062 on note, a happy ending
Cut from Georgia Medicaid health coverage? You may still be eligible
Braves schedule: Atlanta will open 2024 season on road vs. Phillies
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top