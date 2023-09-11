BMW to build new electric Mini in England after UK government approves multimillion-pound investment

German automaker BMW is set to announce plans to build the next generation electric Mini in Britain after securing U.K. government support for a multimillion-pound investment in the company’s Oxford factory
National & World News
37 minutes ago
X

LONDON (AP) — German automaker BMW is set to announce plans to build the next generation electric Mini in Britain after securing U.K. government support for a multimillion-pound investment in the company's Oxford factory.

The government on Monday confirmed its backing for the project, which will protect 4,000 jobs. While the Department for Business and Trade didn’t specify the level of taxpayer support, British media put the figure at 75 million pounds ($94 million). BMW is expected to release a statement later in the day.

The move is the latest boost for the U.K. auto industry, with vehicle makers announcing plans to invest more than 6 billion pounds ($7.5 billion) in Britain over the past two years. While car production jumped 36% from a year earlier in July, output remains far below pre-pandemic levels.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the BMW investment “is another shining example of how the U.K. is the best place to build cars of the future.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: Drew Angerer

9/11 ceremonies are happening across Georgia Monday 14h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

SEASON OPENER
Falcons pull away late to down Panthers 24-10
12h ago

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Training center opponents plan to submit referendum petition signatures Monday
15h ago

Credit: File photo

Newton County man who shot younger brother 13 times convicted of murder
12h ago

Credit: File photo

Newton County man who shot younger brother 13 times convicted of murder
12h ago

Credit: Source: Hartsfield-Jackso

UPDATE
Delta passenger’s lost dog found at Hartsfield-Jackson
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

North Korean train presumably carrying leader Kim Jong Un departed for Russia, South...
12m ago
The United States marks 22 years since 9/11, from ground zero to Alaska
23m ago
What to know about the Morocco earthquake and the efforts to help
40m ago
Featured

Credit: Drew Angerer

9/11 events scheduled across Georgia on Monday
14h ago
Gridlock Guy: On life’s fragility, perpetual cones and strange signs
21h ago
Fall Travel: Plan your next getaway around one of these 10 festivals
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top