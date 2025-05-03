Nation & World News
Blues score 3 goals in 2:13 of the second period to beat Jets 5-2 and force a Game 7

Cam Fowler, Brayden Schenn and Nathan Walker scored in a 2:13 span of the second period and the St. Louis Blues beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 to force a Game 7 in the first-round series
St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn (10) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Friday, May 2, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Le)

By DAVID SOLOMON – Associated Press
33 minutes ago

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cam Fowler, Brayden Schenn and Nathan Walker scored in a 2:13 span of the second period and the St. Louis Blues beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Friday night to force a Game 7 in the first-round series.

Philip Broberg had a goal and an assist, Alexey Toropchenko also scored and Jordan Binnington made 21 saves for St. Louis who will return to Winnipeg for the deciding game Sunday night.

Cole Perfetti and Nino Niderreiter scored for Winnipeg, and Connor Hellebuyck made 18 saves before being pulled after the second period for Eric Comrie who made four saves. Hellebuyck is 0-7 while allowed at least four goals in each of his last seven road playoff starts.

Perfetti scored his first goal of the playoffs on a power play 5:43 into the second period to tie the score 1-1.

Walker put St. Louis back ahead with his third of the series with 8:26 remaining in the period, and Schenn got his second of the postseason 53 seconds later to make it 3-1.

Fowler scored his second goal of the playoffs with 6:20 remaining in the second period to give St. Louis a three-goal lead. Fowler has a point in all six games of the series, and his 10 points are the most in a series for a defenseman in franchise history.

Toropchenko capped St. Louis' four-goal period with 3:03 left in the second.

The home team has won each of the first six games of this series.

Broberg scored his first goal of the playoffs on the Blues’ first shot on goal of the game 6:05 into the first period to put St. Louis ahead 1-0.

Jets coach Scott Arniel called a timeout immediately after the goal but elected not to challenge the play for goaltender interference as Pavel Buchnevich had been pushed into the crease by Dylan Samberg.

Morgan Barron appeared to score the tying goal 29 seconds into the second period. However, the goal was overturned after St. Louis challenged the play when the officials ruled that Mason Appleton had entered the Blues’ zone before Barron carried the puck in.

Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers returned to the lineup after missing Winnipeg’s last two regular season games and first five games of the playoffs with a right foot injury.

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

St. Louis Blues left wing Nathan Walker (26) reacts with defenseman Philip Broberg (6) after scoring against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Friday, May 2, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Le)

St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) attempts to block a shot by Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dylan Samberg, left, during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Friday, May 2, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Le)

St. Louis Blues defenseman Philip Broberg (6) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Friday, May 2, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Le)

St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk, right, pressures Winnipeg Jets center Cole Perfetti (91) during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Friday, May 2, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Le)

St. Louis Blues left wing Nathan Walker (26) and Winnipeg Jets center Cole Perfetti (91) look on as Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck gives up a goal during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Friday, May 2, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Le)

St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn, left, battles Winnipeg Jets left wing Alex Iafallo, right, during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Friday, May 2, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Le)

Winnipeg Jets right wing Nino Niederreiter (62) battles St. Louis Blues left wing Nathan Walker, left, and defenseman Justin Faulk, right, during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Friday, May 2, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Le)

St. Louis Blues fans react as Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) looks on during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets, Friday, May 2, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Le)

St. Louis Blues right wing Jimmy Snuggerud (21) shoots against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Friday, May 2, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Le)

Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with center Anton Lundell (15) during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: AP

