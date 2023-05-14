Blues Music Awards in Memphis bestows 2 awards each to Guy, Castiglia, Nemeth

Guy, a guitarist and singer, won in the album of the year and contemporary blues album categories for “The Blues Don't Lie,” the Memphis-based Blues Foundation said in a news release. Castiglia, also a singer and guitarist, won the blues rock artist award and the top prize in the blues rock album category for “I Got Love.”

Nemeth, a singer and harmonica player, won in the traditional blues album category for “May Be The Last Time." He also won in the harmonica instrumentalist category.