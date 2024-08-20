Breaking: Carroll County deputy shot during search warrant, officials say
Blues get Broberg, Holloway after Oilers don’t match offer sheets

The St. Louis Blues have signed defenseman Philip Broberg and forward Dylan Holloway to two-year contracts after the Edmonton Oilers declined to match the offer sheets for the restricted free agents
FILE - Edmonton Oilers defenseman Philip Broberg shoots against the Dallas Stars during the second period of Game 5 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Friday, May 31, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

FILE - Edmonton Oilers defenseman Philip Broberg shoots against the Dallas Stars during the second period of Game 5 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Friday, May 31, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
4 minutes ago

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues signed defenseman Philip Broberg and forward Dylan Holloway to two-year contracts Tuesday after the Edmonton Oilers declined to match the offer sheets for the restricted free agents.

Broberg signed for a total of $9.16 million and Holloway $4.58 million. The Blues sent second- and third-round picks to Edmonton.

The salary cap-strapped Oilers opted not to keep their two youngest players even after clearing space by trading veteran Cody Ceci to San Jose for younger defenseman Ty Emberson earlier in the week. They had a week to make the decision after St. Louis general manager Doug Armstrong made the bold moves of signing Broberg and Holloway to the offer sheets — something that has become increasingly rare around the NHL over the past decade.

The last time a player signed an offer sheet was Jesperi Kotkaniemi in 2021 with Carolina, two years after Montreal tried to acquire Sebastian Aho from the Hurricanes with the same method. Before Broberg, Holloway and Kotkaniemi, the last offer sheet not matched was Dustin Penner in 2007.

Broberg, 23, was one of the Oilers’ best players late in their run to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, thriving after entering the lineup during the Western Conference final. Holloway, 22, scored five goals during the playoffs. Not bringing them back is a gamble by new GM Stan Bowman, who is tasked with trying to help Edmonton win it all in his return from a league suspension for how he handled the 2010 Blackhawks sexual assault allegations when he was in charge in Chicago.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

FILE - Edmonton Oilers' Dylan Holloway (55) celebrates a goal against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

