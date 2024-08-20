Blues get Broberg, Holloway after Oilers don’t match offer sheets

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues signed defenseman Philip Broberg and forward Dylan Holloway to two-year contracts Tuesday after the Edmonton Oilers declined to match the offer sheets for the restricted free agents.

Broberg signed for a total of $9.16 million and Holloway $4.58 million. The Blues sent second- and third-round picks to Edmonton.

The salary cap-strapped Oilers opted not to keep their two youngest players even after clearing space by trading veteran Cody Ceci to San Jose for younger defenseman Ty Emberson earlier in the week. They had a week to make the decision after St. Louis general manager Doug Armstrong made the bold moves of signing Broberg and Holloway to the offer sheets — something that has become increasingly rare around the NHL over the past decade.