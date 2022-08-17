ajc logo
X

Jays RHP Stripling loses perfect game on Mullins hit in 7th

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Ross Stripling (48) throws during second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Ross Stripling (48) throws during second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

National & World News
Updated 17 minutes ago
Blue Jays right-hander Ross Stripling lost his bid for a perfect game when Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins singled to center on the first pitch of the seventh inning

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays right-hander Ross Stripling lost his bid for a perfect game when Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins singled to center on the first pitch of the seventh inning.

Stripling was activated from the injured list before Wednesday's game. He had been sidelined by a sore right hip.

The 32-year-old Stripling was replaced by Yimi Garcia with one out in the seventh. He matched a season high by striking out seven.

Orioles right-hander Austin Voth held Toronto hitless until Danny Jansen's two-out single in the third.

There was no score in the game going into the bottom of the seventh.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Ross Stripling (48) throws during first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Christopher Katsarov

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Ross Stripling (48) throws during first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Christopher Katsarov

Combined ShapeCaption
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Ross Stripling (48) throws during first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Christopher Katsarov

Credit: Christopher Katsarov

Editors' Picks
The Braves are really, really good. Get used to it5h ago
Needing a fresh arm, Braves call up prospect Freddy Tarnok
22h ago
5 observations from Mike Soroka’s rehab start in Rome
4h ago
Braves keep young star Michael Harris home with eight-year contract extension
17h ago
Braves keep young star Michael Harris home with eight-year contract extension
17h ago
Mike Soroka dazzles, feels strong in first rehab start with Rome Braves
18h ago
The Latest
Blasts in Crimea underscore Russian forces' vulnerability
6m ago
Judge reinstates North Carolina’s 20-week abortion ban
12m ago
Judge: Pharmacies owe 2 Ohio counties $650M in opioids suit
15m ago
Featured
Police officers and other officials stand outside the Ryder Trauma Center after a Miami-Dade police officer was shot Monday. (Alie Skowronski/Miami Herald/TNS)

Credit: Alie Skowronski

Man accused of shooting Florida cop had Georgia charges dropped in July
3h ago
The Civil War news: Not just battles; also patent drugs and brothels
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top