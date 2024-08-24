Nation & World News

Blue Jays RHP Bowden Francis loses no-hit bid in 9th inning against the Angels

Bowden Francis lost his bid for the second no-hitter in Blue Jays history when Taylor Ward hit a leadoff homer for the Los Angeles Angels in the ninth inning
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Bowden Francis (44) throws the ball during second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Bowden Francis (44) throws the ball during second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)
Updated 1 hour ago

TORONTO (AP) — Bowden Francis lost his bid for the second no-hitter in Blue Jays history when Taylor Ward hit a leadoff homer for the Los Angeles Angels in the ninth inning on Saturday.

Francis walked three and hit a batter while striking out a career-high 12. He threw a career-high 117 pitches, 84 for strikes.

The crowd of 34,011 saluted Francis with a standing ovation when he was replaced by right-hander Chad Green following Ward's 17th homer.

The 28-year-old Francis was named American League Player of the Week last week after going 2-0 with a 0.64 ERA in two starts. In the first of those, he pitched seven innings in a road win over the Angels on Aug. 12.

The Blue Jays held on for a 3-1 victory over the Angels.

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Bowden Francis throws the ball during first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

