ajc logo
X

Blue Jays put Springer on injured list with inflamed elbow

Toronto Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield rounds third and scores from second base against the Minnesota Twins on a two-run single by George Springer during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Combined ShapeCaption
Toronto Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield rounds third and scores from second base against the Minnesota Twins on a two-run single by George Springer during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

National & World News
1 hour ago
The Toronto Blue Jays placed All-Star outfielder George Springer on the 10-day injured list with inflammation in his right elbow

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays placed All-Star outfielder George Springer on the 10-day injured list with inflammation in his right elbow prior to their game at Minnesota on Saturday night.

Springer has been bothered by the elbow for much of the summer. He's scheduled to receive an anti-inflammatory injection this weekend to aid the healing. Springer missed four of the previous five games with the injury, going 1 for 4 against the Twins on Thursday night.

Springer will be eligible to return Aug. 15. The four-time All-Star, who has been Toronto's primary center fielder, is batting .251 with 18 home runs and 49 RBIs in 89 games. Entering play on Saturday, he was tied for 10th in the AL with 59 runs.

The 32-year-old is in the second season of a $150 million, six-year deal. He played just 78 games last season due to quad and ankle injuries.

Infielder Otto Lopez was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to take Springer’s roster spot, and Whit Merrifield played center field against the Twins. The Blue Jays also optioned right-handed reliever Trent Thornton to Triple-A to make room for right-hander Mitch White, who was recalled to start the game in Minnesota in his Blue Jays debut.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_MLB

Combined ShapeCaption
Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer watches his two-run single against the Minnesota Twins during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn

Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer watches his two-run single against the Minnesota Twins during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn

Combined ShapeCaption
Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer watches his two-run single against the Minnesota Twins during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn

Combined ShapeCaption
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero, left, celebrates his three-run home run against the Minnesota Twins with George Springer during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero, left, celebrates his three-run home run against the Minnesota Twins with George Springer during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn

Combined ShapeCaption
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero, left, celebrates his three-run home run against the Minnesota Twins with George Springer during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn

Editors' Picks
Jeff Sims is best reason to believe Georgia Tech can be better 6h ago
Here’s what Jake Odorizzi took from his Braves debut
2h ago
Andrew Gutman’s late goal lifts Atlanta United past Seattle
3h ago
Avery Williams, now a running back, impressing in Falcons camp
7h ago
Avery Williams, now a running back, impressing in Falcons camp
7h ago
Geoff Collins’ plan for improving the Georgia Tech defense: Geoff Collins
5h ago
The Latest
Orioles run winning streak to 5 with 6-3 win over Pirates
13m ago
France hits 2-run HR, Kirby sharp as Mariners top Angels 2-1
23m ago
17 missing, 121 hurt as fire rages in Cuban oil tank farm
37m ago
Featured
Fulton County residents use electronic voting machines to cast their ballots on the floor of State Farm Arena during early voting in Georgia in October 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
Jerry Day, Flip Circus and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top