Blue Jays put Springer on injured list with inflamed elbow

Springer has been bothered by the elbow for much of the summer. He's scheduled to receive an anti-inflammatory injection this weekend to aid the healing. Springer missed four of the previous five games with the injury, going 1 for 4 against the Twins on Thursday night.

Springer will be eligible to return Aug. 15. The four-time All-Star, who has been Toronto's primary center fielder, is batting .251 with 18 home runs and 49 RBIs in 89 games. Entering play on Saturday, he was tied for 10th in the AL with 59 runs.