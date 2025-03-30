Nation & World News
Blue Jays put 3-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer on IL because of right thumb inflammation

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays put right-hander Max Scherzer on the 15-day injured list Sunday because of inflammation in his right thumb.

The move comes one day after the three-time Cy Young Award winner left his debut start with Toronto after three innings because of right lat soreness.

Manager John Schneider said Scherzer will visit a hand specialist in the U.S. on Monday.

“Hopefully this kind of resets him and knocks it out,” Schneider said of the persistent thumb issue. “We obviously need him. Elite pitcher, and we want him to feel his best.”

Toronto recalled left-hander Easton Lucas and selected lefty Mason Fluharty, both from Triple-A Buffalo. Left-hander Richard Lovelady, who allowed four runs in relief of Scherzer and took the loss against Baltimore on Saturday, was designated for assignment.

Following Saturday's 9-5 defeat, the 40-year-old Scherzer said his lat soreness was directly related to lingering thumb pain that forced him to push back a spring training start earlier this month.

Calling himself “frustrated,” Scherzer said solving the thumb issue is his top priority.

“This thumb is absolutely critical to your arm health,” he said after Saturday's game. “I’ve got to get this 100% before I pitch again.”

Scherzer signed a $15.5 million, one-year contract in February. He went 2-4 with a 3.95 ERA in nine starts for Texas last season, starting the year on the injured list while recovering from lower back surgery. He also had a stint on the IL with shoulder fatigue and didn't pitch after Sept. 14 because of a left hamstring strain.

Scherzer allowed two runs and three hits Saturday, including two solo home runs. He threw 45 pitches, 28 for strikes. He struck out one and walked none.

