Nation & World News

Blue Jays pitcher Bowden Francis has no-hitter through 8 innings against the Mets

Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Bowden Francis has not allowed a hit through eight innings against the New York Mets
Toronto Blue Jays' Bowden Francis winds up for a pitch to a Boston Red Sox batter in the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Toronto Blue Jays' Bowden Francis winds up for a pitch to a Boston Red Sox batter in the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Updated 4 minutes ago

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays right-hander Bowden Francis has not allowed a hit through eight innings against the New York Mets on Wednesday.

Francis has walked one, struck out one and twice hit a batter with a pitch. He’s thrown 108 pitches, 65 for strikes. Toronto leads 1-0.

Dave Stieb pitched the only no-hitter in Blue Jays history at Cleveland on Sept. 2, 1990.

New York's Harrison Bader opened the sixth inning with a drive to deep left field but Toronto's Davis Schneider made a great catch at the wall.

Francisco Lindor followed by lining out to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at first base.

Guerrero also caught a soft liner from Jose Iglesias in the fourth, and Brandon Nimmo lined out hard to right field in the fifth.

Francis also took a no-hitter into the ninth against the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 24 before Taylor Ward homered leading off the inning.

Francis was selected AL pitcher of the month for August, when he went 4-1 with a 1.05 ERA. He struck out 39 and walked four in six appearances, five starts.

There have been four no-hitters in the majors this season. The Chicago Cubs threw a combined no-no against Pittsburgh last Wednesday, after complete-game efforts by Houston’s Ronel Blanco against Toronto on April 1, San Diego’s Dylan Cease at Washington on July 25, and San Francisco’s Blake Snell at Cincinnati on Aug. 2.

The Mets have been no-hit eight times. Max Scherzer was the last pitcher to do it, with Washington on Oct. 3, 2015.

___

A previous version of this story corrected the date of Blake Snell's no-hitter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Bowden Francis in the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Braves win ‘draining’ extra-innings battle with Blue Jays to take series
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Wells hits go-ahead three-run homer, drives in four as Yankees beat Royals 10-4
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ohtani hits 46th homer to tie career high, Dodgers beat Guardians 4-0 in record-tying...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Michael Harris II hits 2 homers and Braves rout Nationals 12-0 despite López's early exit
The Latest
Man charged with drugging, raping women he met through 'sugar daddy' website8m ago
Wildfires scorch Southern California hillsides, burning homes and injuring 138m ago
McIlroy says PGA-LIV exhibition match offers a glimpse of possibilities10m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Did Tuesday’s presidential debate change the dynamics of the race?
Bradley’s Buzz: If Cousins isn’t healthy, the Falcons are in a world of hurt
Georgia man speeding to Christmas dinner in crash that killed boy, 6, sent to prison