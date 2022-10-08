ajc logo
X

Blue Jays CF Springer carted off field after scary collision

National & World News
Updated 13 hours ago
Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer was carted off the field after he collided with shortstop Bo Bichette in the eighth inning of their playoff game against the Seattle Mariners

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer was carted off the field after he collided with shortstop Bo Bichette in the eighth inning of their playoff game against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

With two out and the bases loaded, J.P. Crawford hit a blooper into shallow center field. Springer and Bichette went hard after the ball, but it landed as the two collided. All three runners scored on the double, tying it at 9.

It looked as if Bichette's right arm whacked Springer across the forehead. Bichette got up pretty quickly and stayed in the game after he was checked on by a trainer. A woozy Springer was helped to his feet as the cart was driven onto the field.

The 33-year-old Springer, a four-time All-Star, encouraged the cheering crowd as the cart left the field. He was replaced by Jackie Bradley Jr.

Seattle beat Toronto 4-0 in Game 1 of the best-of-three series on Friday.

Springer hit .267 with 25 homers, 76 RBIs and 14 steals this season. He was hit by a pitch on his left wrist in the eighth in the playoff opener. He went down in pain, but remained in the game.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Nathan Denette

Credit: Nathan Denette

Credit: Nathan Denette

Credit: Nathan Denette

Credit: Frank Gunn

Credit: Frank Gunn

Credit: Nathan Denette

Credit: Nathan Denette

Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Georgia legend Vince Dooley hospitalized18h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

How the Braves built a well-oiled machine that could be here to stay
2h ago

Georgia starts slowly, still blows out Auburn. Stetson Bennett: ‘Enjoy it!’
11h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

No. 2 Georgia uses run game to demolish Auburn
14h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

No. 2 Georgia uses run game to demolish Auburn
14h ago

Credit: John Bazemore

Breakdown: No. 2 Georgia 42, Auburn 10
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Bazemore

Telemedicine was made easy during COVID-19. Not any more
2m ago
CNN crew fined, leaving Thailand in day care attack coverage
15m ago
Florida school shooter may have been his own worst witness
43m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Gridlock Guy: Tips for navigating ‘I-285 Gridlock: Game of Cones’
2h ago
Texts between Herschel Walker’s wife, ex-girlfriend add twist to abortion drama
19h ago
Trump probe: Georgia grand jury seeks testimony from Newt Gingrich, Mike Flynn
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top