Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Blue Jays' Addison Barger uncorks MLB's hardest outfield assist throw of 2025

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Addison Barger matched a team record with three outfield assists on Friday, and uncorked the hardest throw on an outfield assist in the majors this season
By IAN HARRISON – Associated Press
2 hours ago

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Addison Barger matched a team record with three outfield assists on Friday, and uncorked the hardest throw on an outfield assist in the majors this season.

Barger made throws of 98.8, 96.0 and 93.6 mph in Toronto's 3-1 win over Seattle. He's the third Toronto player with three outfield assists in a game, joining Rick Bosetti (1979) and Steve Bowling (1977).

Barger threw out Cal Raleigh at second base in the fourth inning, and was involved in the play that saw Randy Arozarena caught in a rundown between third and home to end that inning.

In the fifth, Barger's 98.8 mph throw to third easily caught Rowdy Tellez trying to advance on a fly ball. It was the second-fastest recorded throw by a Blue Jays position player since 2015, trailing only Barger's 100.6 mph throw from right field against the Dodgers on April 27, 2024.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” Blue Jays right-hander Bowden Francis said.

No big deal, at least to Barger, who said he was surprised Tellez tried to test him.

“I wasn’t even thinking about getting behind it because I knew Rowdy was on second,” Barger said. “I didn’t think there was any chance he was going to try to tag up on that. I was just going to catch the ball and looked up and saw he was going and was like “Oh, all right,′ and just threw it over there.”

Francis played with Barger at Triple-A Buffalo and has seen his teammate’s arm used as a weapon before.

“I get the arm strength but the precision he has, too, it’s pretty sick,” Francis said. “He’s always had it. I’ve seen it so many times in Buffalo. I’ve seen it, obviously, around here in the league now, too. He stepped up in a big spot there. He saved the outing. Hats off to him.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Braves infielder Austin Riley (left) celebrates a home run with Sean Murphy in first inning MLB baseball action against the Toronto Blue Jays, in Toronto on Tuesday April 15, 2025. (Thomas Skrlj/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Three solo home runs not enough, as Braves fall to Blue Jays 6-3

Roden hits first career home run, Santander adds 3-run homer as Blue Jays beat Braves 6-3

Here’s what mature Spencer Schwellenbach took from rough outing in loss to Blue Jays

The Latest

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) and guard Desmond Bane (22) celebrate late in the second half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

What injured ankle? Ja Morant flies around court helping Grizzlies take West's 8th seed

1h ago

Supreme Court blocks, for now, new deportations under 18th century wartime law

1h ago

Grizzlies beat the Mavericks 120-106 to set up a 1st-round playoff series with the Thunder

2h ago

Featured

Pinky Cole's Ponce City Market location in Atlanta, Georgia, 'Bar Vegan', during lunch time on April 5, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Restaurant founded by Pinky Cole hasn’t paid legal settlement, lawyer says

The admission comes after Cole announced she had recently lost and then reacquired her Slutty Vegan dining empire.

No time frame: Brian Kemp keeps GOP guessing as pressure builds on Senate bid

Many Republicans would like to see Kemp as the GOP's best hope to defeat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2026.

Atlanta church trafficked ministry students, lawsuit alleges

An Atlanta church is being sued by a former member who alleges she and others were trafficked as part of its youth ministry program.