Blue Jackets give Patrik Laine 'a change of scenery,' trade him to Canadiens for D Jordan Harris

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets traded forward Patrik Laine to the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for defenseman Jordan Harris and a second-round draft pick in 2026.

The Blue Jackets were without the 26-year-old Laine for much of the 2023-24 season. He sought help from the NHL's player assistance program in January and made it known that his issues were mental-health related. He was cleared in July.

“We want players that want to be Blue Jackets, and Patrik made it clear that he thought a change of scenery was best for him,” Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell said Monday. “We were able to acquire a good young player in Jordan Harris while maintaining financial flexibility in this deal, which was very important to us. We wish Patrik all the best.”