Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner will miss most of the season after shoulder surgery

Columbus Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner is expected to miss most of the season after having shoulder surgery
Credit: AP

41 minutes ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner is expected to miss most of the season after having shoulder surgery on Wednesday, the day before the team's season opener.

The 31-year-old top-line forward injured his shoulder in practice last Friday and had surgery at The Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado. General manager Don Waddell said, “our hope is he can return before the end of the season.”

Jenner has been the team captain since 2021-22 and its all-time leader in games played and ranks third in goals and points. He finished second on the team in goals last season, scoring 22 times and adding 13 assists.

“His loss will be felt by our club, but we have a strong leadership group in place and players will be given an opportunity to take on greater roles on and off the ice," Waddell said.

The Blue Jackets open the season Thursday night at Minnesota.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

