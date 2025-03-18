Nation & World News
Blue Ghost lander captures stunning sunset shots on the moon before falling silent

A private lunar lander has captured the first high-definition sunset pictures from the moon
This image provided by NASA/Firefly Aerospace, Tuesday, March 18, 2025, shows the sun setting on the moon, with Earth and Venus in the distance. (NASA/Firefly Aerospace via AP)

This image provided by NASA/Firefly Aerospace, Tuesday, March 18, 2025, shows the sun setting on the moon, with Earth and Venus in the distance. (NASA/Firefly Aerospace via AP)
By MARCIA DUNN – Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A private lunar lander has captured the first high-definition sunset pictures from the moon.

Firefly Aerospace and NASA released the stunning photos Tuesday, taken before the Blue Ghost lander fell silent over the weekend. One shot included Venus in the distance.

Firefly's Blue Ghost landed on the moon on March 2, the first private spacecraft to touch down upright and perform its entire mission. It kept taking pictures and collecting science data five hours into the lunar night before it died for lack of solar energy.

NASA's Joel Kearns said Blue Ghost's series of sunset shots are the first high-resolution images from Earth's neighbor. Scientists will need to analyze them in depth, he noted, before making any determination about the horizon glow captured in at least one of the photos and whether it was created by levitating dust. That theory was put forth more than a half-century ago by Apollo 17's Gene Cernan, the last astronaut to walk on the moon.

“What we've got is a really beautiful, aesthetic image showing some really unusual features," Kearns said at a news conference.

Blue Ghost carried 10 experiments for NASA under the space agency's commercial lunar delivery program. While all objectives were met, officials said, the on-board drill could only penetrate 3 feet (1 meter) into the moon versus the 10 feet (3 meters) that had been planned.

Firefly said it will try to activate the lunar in early April following the two-week, bitter cold lunar night, although engineers are doubtful it will crank back up.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

This image provided by NASA/Firefly Aerospace shows the sun about to emerge from totality behind Earth. (NASA/Firefly Aerospace via AP)

This image provided by NASA/Firefly Aerospace, Tuesday, March 18, 2025, shows the sun setting on the moon, with Earth and Venus in the distance. (NASA/Firefly Aerospace via AP)

This image provided by NASA/Firefly Aerospace shows Earth captured by Blue Ghost shortly after landing from the lunar surface. (NASA/Firefly Aerospace via AP)

This image from webcam footage provided by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) shows lava fountains shooting up high in the latest episode of an ongoing eruption of Kilauea volcano inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (United States Geological Survey via AP)

