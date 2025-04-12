Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Blowout Friday: NBA breaks record with 5 games decided by 30 or more points on the same day

For New Orleans, Charlotte, Washington and Utah, the seasons will end on Sunday
Washington Wizards forward Tristan Vukcevic (00) reacts after a missed a shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago, Friday, April 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Washington Wizards forward Tristan Vukcevic (00) reacts after a missed a shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago, Friday, April 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By TIM REYNOLDS – Associated Press
7 hours ago

For New Orleans, Charlotte, Washington and Utah, the seasons will end Sunday.

That might not be soon enough.

The Pelicans, Hornets, Wizards and Jazz — all playing out the string of dismal seasons — along with the playoff-bound Houston Rockets combined to make the wrong kind of NBA history on Friday night. All five of those teams lost by at least 30 points, marking the first time that the league saw that many blowouts of that size on the same day.

Miami beat New Orleans by 49, 153-104. Boston beat Charlotte by 36, 130-94. Oklahoma City beat Utah by 34, 145-111. The Los Angeles Lakers topped Houston by 31, 140-109. And Chicago beat Washington by 30, 119-89.

Those five games pushed the NBA's total of games decided by 30 or more points this season to 79 — tying the league mark for such games, set in the 2021-22 season.

“It's challenging. For sure, it's tough," Pelicans coach Willie Green said, after a game where his team trailed the Heat by as many as 52 points. “You feel for your guys. They're out there fighting and we're undermanned, but at the same time, you've got to be able to go through some adversity. It builds you. It makes you stronger.”

It was a night filled with lopsided scoreboards, and plenty of other games seemed poised to join the 30-point blowout trend before the margins got smaller by the final buzzer.

Minnesota beat Brooklyn by 26, Dallas led Toronto by 38 before winning by 22, Phoenix led San Antonio by 31 early in the fourth before winning by 19, Golden State led Portland by 27 before winning by 17, and Orlando had a 35-point lead on Indiana before winning by 15.

The three other days before Friday that the NBA saw four games decided by at least 30 points:

Dec. 7, 2016 — Sacramento 120, Dallas 89; Cleveland 126, New York 94; Houston 134, L.A. Lakers 95; Boston 117, Orlando 87.

Jan. 15, 2019 — Golden State 142, Denver 111; Milwaukee 124, Miami 86; Philadelphia 149, Minnesota 107; Indiana 131, Phoenix 97.

May 5, 2021 — Utah 126, San Antonio 94; Atlanta 135, Phoenix 103; Portland 141, Cleveland 105; Boston 132, Orlando 96.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

Washington Wizards head coach Brian Keefe reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago, Friday, April 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

Okongwu, Young help Hawks beat Jazz 147-134

Banchero has 33 points and 10 rebounds as Magic turn back Hawks 119-112

Okongwu’s career night not enough as Magic turn back Hawks 119-112

The Latest

People use red spray paint in front of a local police station during an anti-corruption protest led by university students in the southwestern town of Novi Pazar, Serbia, Saturday, April 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)

Credit: AP

Tensions mount ahead of a pro-government rally in Serbia to counter massive student protests

9m ago

Iran says 'indirect talks' begin with a US envoy over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program

15m ago

US star McKennie, Tonali, Fagioli among 13 players being investigated for illegal gambling

26m ago

Featured

The stock market has be volatile after the Trump administration announced its tariff plan. (Graphic illustration, Philip Robibero/AJC and Getty Images)

Credit: Graphic illustration, Philip Robibero/AJC and Getty Images

Stock up or save? What experts say about the economy amid tariff uncertainty

While recession predictions have softened after Trump implemented a 90-day pause on country-specific tariffs, some analysts say the risk still remains.

These are Georgia’s best cities to retire in, according to WalletHub

According to WalletHub, Atlanta is one of the best places to retire in the U.S. for 2025. Much lower down on the list are two other Georgia cities.

Covington Walmart employee kills 2, injures 1 in separate shootings, officials say

‘He just kept on shooting her and shooting her and shooting her and shooting her and shooting her,’ mother of 19-year-old victim says