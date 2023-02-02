Blood-flavored ice helps zoo animals beat Rio's heat

The flavors of ice given to the zoo's carnivores aren't found at your average summer hotspot: Chicken, minced meat and bovine blood. But 14-year-old lion Simba and the 3-year-old black jaguar Poty lap it up.

“This is a part of our well-being program. We have lots of activities to include something different in their routine,” said Marina Moraes, a biologist at the zoo.