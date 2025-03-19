Nation & World News
Blizzard conditions hit the Midwest while wildfires and tornadoes threaten Central US

Another storm system is affecting millions of people in the middle of the U.S. Parts of the Midwest and Great Plains faced blizzard conditions Wednesday and a broad swath of neighboring states are at risk of high winds and wildfires
The streets are covered with snow after a storm on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Margery Beck)

The streets are covered with snow after a storm on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Margery Beck)
By HANNAH FINGERHUT and MARGERY A. BECK – Associated Press
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Another storm system is affecting millions of people in the middle of the U.S., leaving parts of the Midwest and Great Plains under blizzard conditions and a broad swath of neighboring states at risk of high winds and wildfires.

Roughly 72 million people were under a wind advisory or warning Wednesday, with winds gusting over 45 mph (72 kph), according to Bryan Jackson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center.

At this time of year, cold air lingering in the north collides with warm air coming in from the south to produce strong, low pressure systems, Jackson said. But Wednesday's weather is the third storm system to rapidly develop in recent weeks and bring high winds to a large swath of the U.S., a "very active pattern" since February, Jackson said.

At least 42 people died over the weekend when dynamic storms unleashed tornadoes, blinding dust and wildfires — leaving behind uprooted trees and flattening hundreds of homes and businesses across eight U.S. states in the South and Midwest.

Snow for some

A band from southwestern Kansas up to central Wisconsin was expected to see as little as 2 inches (5 centimeters) of snow or as much as 1 foot (30 cm) Wednesday. Combined with high winds, forecasters warned of whiteout conditions.

The Kansas Department of Transportation closed more than 250 miles (402 kilometers) of Interstate 70 from the Colorado border east to Salina, Kansas because of winter weather.

The first stretch to close — 39 miles (62 km) between Goodland and Colby in western Kansas — was also impacted by last week's high winds. Eight people died after a dust storm resulted in a pileup of 71 cars and trucks.

Blizzard conditions early Wednesday led to near-zero visibility in south central Nebraska, the state patrol said in a Facebook post urging people to stay off the roads. More than 160 miles (257 km) of Interstate 80 cutting east from Lincoln west to Lexington was closed. Further east, a jackknifed semi-trailer blocked two eastbound lanes on I-80, the Nebraska Department of Transportation reported Wednesday.

Power outages affected households and businesses as heavy snow and high winds knocked down tree branches and led schools to cancel classes. Roughly 50,000 customers in Nebraska were without power Wednesday morning, as were several thousand in western Iowa.

Crashes also caused road closures in northwestern Iowa as the fast-moving, large storm continued on. By midday Wednesday, nearly 70 miles (113 km) of Interstate 29 running along the border between eastern Nebraska and western Iowa had closed.

The sudden storm left many in the region with weather whiplash, following a springlike Tuesday with temperatures in some parts reaching beyond 70 degrees Fahrenheit (21 degrees Celsius).

High winds and risk of fires

Where it's not snowing, there are still very strong winds. Gusts combined with dry conditions from Texas and Oklahoma up through Arkansas and central Missouri bring the potential for wildfires.

"Before plants are growing,” Jackson said, “there's a lot of dry fuel out there.”

The fire threat ramped up Tuesday and persisted Wednesday in the region, with renewed risk in parts of Oklahoma still reeling from an outbreak of wildfires that started Friday. More than 400 homes were severely damaged or destroyed, and at least four people died due to the fires or high winds, including a person killed in a vehicle accident as a result of poor visibility due to dust or smoke, officials said.

Tornadoes possible

The potential for severe thunderstorms plagued central Illinois Wednesday afternoon with risks of hail, strong wind and tornadoes. Much of Illinois and Indiana were forecasted to be under slight risk, with lower risk further south through the Tennessee Valley.

Looking ahead — and eastward

Jackson said the storm affecting much of the U.S. Wednesday will send a cold front across the eastern seaboard later Thursday, bringing a renewed low pressure system with the potential to dump heavier snowfall in higher elevation parts of New England.

Fingerhut reported from Des Moines, Iowa. John Hanna contributed from Topeka, Kansas.

The streets are covered with snow after a storm on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Margery Beck)

