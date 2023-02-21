BreakingNews
Blinken welcomes 'time out' on Greece-Turkey tension

National & World News
58 minutes ago
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged NATO allies Greece and Turkey to calm rhetoric as both countries head to national elections

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday urged NATO allies Greece and Turkey to calm rhetoric as both countries head to national elections, in an effort to bolster unity in the trans-Atlantic alliance as Russia's invasion of Ukraine nears its anniversary.

Blinken met with officials in Athens after a stop in Turkey, where he also visited regions hardest hit by devastating recent earthquakes.

Greek and Turkish officials said they are willing to take a time out from longstanding disputes over sea boundaries in the eastern Mediterranean in the aftermath of the earthquakes that have killed about 45,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

Blinken said he hoped the pause would provide an opportunity to return to diplomacy.

“It’s profoundly in our interest and I believe in the interest of both Greece and Turkey to find ways to resolve longstanding differences,” Blinken told reporters in Athens on Tuesday.

“And to do it through dialogue through diplomacy to do it peacefully and in the meantime to not take any unilateral actions or use any charged rhetoric that would only make things more difficult.”

Greece is expected to hold a parliamentary election in April, while Turkey will hold a general election in June.

