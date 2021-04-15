Blinken urges nations to add $2B more to UN vaccine program

That contribution — amounting to more than 1.6 million doses of an unspecified two-dose vaccine — marked the start of efforts through COVAX to get countries with excess doses to share them with the low- and middle-income countries.

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance — a Geneva-based public-private partnership that help runs COVAX — said about $400 million was raised Thursday toward the goal of locking in 1.8 billion doses for the program this year.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Gates Philanthropy Partners and Google.org were among philanthropists that contributed, committed or “mobilized” tens of millions of dollars worth of support on Thursday, Gavi said.

But access to vaccines — which has been constrained by hoarding by some wealthy countries and by limits to production — is a more pressing need than cash right now. Overall, COVAX hopes to have 2 billion doses available by the end of 2021.

Marie-Ange Saraka-Yao, who heads resource mobilization for Gavi, said commitments of money in advance help COVAX build capacity and give "clear visibility to manufacturers that the money is there for them to build the supply — and for us to buy.”

"If you wait for the vaccine to be on the shelf, it can be too late — it would have already been bought by someone else,” she told reporters after the conference.

Blinken, speaking in recorded remarks, laid out an ambition to raise COVAX’s target of vaccinating 20% of populations in the affected countries, even as he praised the pledges and donations made so far.

“To beat this pandemic, we need to aim much higher. With $2 billion more to COVAX, we can reach approximately 30% of people in target countries, rather than 20%,” he said

“That’s not all we must do. We need to produce more safe, effective vaccines, and we need to distribute them more rapidly,” Blinken said.

He did not propose new U.S. funds, but highlighted the Biden administration’s contribution of $2 billion to COVAX in March and its plans to add another $2 billion through 2022.

“We recognize that as long as COVID is spreading and replicating anywhere, it poses a threat to people everywhere,” Blinken said.