X

Blinken to travel to China next week, carrying out trip postponed after spy balloon incident

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By MATTHEW LEE, Associated Press
21 minutes ago
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is planning to travel to China this month as the Biden administration pushes to improve badly deteriorated ties with the Chinese

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken is planning to travel to China this month as the Biden administration pushes to improve badly deteriorated ties with the Chinese.

U.S. officials say Blinken expects to be in Beijing on June 18 for meetings with senior Chinese officials, including with Foreign Minister Qin Gang and possibly President Xi Jinping.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because neither the State Department nor the Chinese foreign ministry have yet confirmed the trip.

The visit, which was agreed between Xi and President Joe Biden last year at a meeting in Bali, had been initially planned for February but was postponed after the spy balloon incident in which the U.S. shot down a Chinese aircraft that Beijing insisted was a weather balloon that had strayed off course.

Since then, there have been contacts between the U.S. and China, but they have been rare as tensions have risen over China's conduct in the South China Sea, aggressive actions toward Taiwan and support for Russia's war against Ukraine.

Last week, China's defense minister rebuffed a request from U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin for a meeting on the sidelines of a security symposium in Singapore.

However, China's commerce minister traveled to the U.S. last month and Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, in Vienna in early May.

The White House said at the time that the meeting “was part of ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage competition. The two sides agreed to maintain this important strategic channel of communication to advance these objectives.”

More recently, the top U.S. diplomat for the Asia-Pacific region, Daniel Kritenbrink, traveled to China earlier this week along with a senior National Security Council official.

Editors' Picks

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Search for ineligible voters ends up verifying most of them in Fulton3h ago

Food stamp payments late for thousands of Georgians
3h ago

Georgia tax take down in May, but another healthy surplus likely
37m ago

Credit: AP

Southern Baptists face issues including women in pulpit, sex abuse reform
5h ago

Credit: AP

Southern Baptists face issues including women in pulpit, sex abuse reform
5h ago

Credit: File photo

South Fulton shooting victim dies after knocking on neighbor’s door for help
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Trump faces unprecedented legal peril, but will it hurt his standing with Republican...
10m ago
Live updates | Trump Classified Documents Indictment
15m ago
James Watt, sharp-tongued and pro-development Interior secretary under Reagan, dies at 85
17m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Trump indicted: What to know about the documents case and what's next
2h ago
LISTEN: The Georgia GOP convention is a Trump-fueled battle for the party’s soul
7h ago
Braves stack broadcast booth with Hall of Famers for finale vs. Mets
11h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top