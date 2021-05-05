Blinken takes anti-graft message, old Russia foe to Ukraine

The East-West battle for influence and standing in Ukraine has been a recurrent theme since the collapse of the Soviet Union, and Nuland's advocacy for reform-minded, pro-Western Ukrainian politicians incurred the Kremlin's wrath.

A career diplomat who retired from the foreign service rather than serve in the Trump administration, Nuland drew Moscow's ire and accusations of meddling for appearing at an opposition rally in Kyiv's Maidan square during the uprising that eventually overthrew Ukraine's pro-Russia leader Viktor Yanukovych.

But even while serving as State Department spokeswoman under Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Nuland, who goes by her nickname “Toria,” was a frequent thorn in Moscow's side, regularly chiding Russia for its policies. That prompted Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to remark on her departure from the spokeswoman's role after John Kerry took over as President Barack Obama's top diplomat in 2013.

“My first trip after Toria left her post as spokesperson, Foreign Minister Lavrov looked at my staff, and he said to me, ‘John, I see you finally fired that Toria Nuland’,” Kerry said to laughter at her swearing-in ceremony for assistant secretary of state for Europe. ”And I took great pleasure in looking at him and saying, ‘No, I promoted her.’"

Then came the infamous phone call, a recording of which was leaked by Russian intelligence services, in which Nuland derided the European Union’s hesitancy in attempts to mediate a resolution to the Ukraine crisis. “F - - - the EU,” Nuland said in the call with then-U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Geoffrey Pyatt.

The leak of the call went viral and was widely seen as a Russian attempt to split the U.S. from its European partners on Ukraine. But, while it did cause a media stir, the U.S. and Europe remained generally united in their positions, Russia found a new target for its hostility, Nuland's successor as spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, who is now Biden's press secretary, and she carried on in her position until Trump's election in 2016.

Now, after an absence of four years, and eight years after Kerry teased Lavrov about Nuland's elevation in the ranks, she's been promoted again: undersecretary of state for political affairs, where she'll enjoy considerable influence in policy decisions about Europe and elsewhere.

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2014, file photo, Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovych, left, greets U.S. Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2014. When Secretary of State Antony Blinken travels to Ukraine he’ll be carrying a tough anti-graft message and strong U.S. backing for the country’s response to Russian aggression. He’ll also be bringing along a familiar face in the Washington-Moscow tug-of-war over Ukraine: Victoria Nuland. The mere presence in Kyiv of Nuland, now the No. 3 State Department official, is likely to irritate Russia. (AP Photo/Mykhailo Markiv, Pool, File) Credit: Mykhailo Markiv Credit: Mykhailo Markiv

FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2013, file photo, U.S. Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland, right, takes her place prior to the meeting with Ukrainian opposition leaders, from left, Oleh Tyahnybok, Arseniy Yatsenyuk, and Vitali Klitschko in Kyiv, Ukraine. When Secretary of State Antony Blinken travels to Ukraine he’ll be carrying a tough anti-graft message and strong U.S. backing for the country’s response to Russian aggression. He’ll also be bringing along a familiar face in the Washington-Moscow tug-of-war over Ukraine: Victoria Nuland. The mere presence in Kyiv of Nuland, now the No. 3 State Department official, is likely to irritate Russia. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko, Pool, File) Credit: Andrew Kravchenko Credit: Andrew Kravchenko