Blinken says US has 'serious concerns' about announced result of Venezuelan election

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the United States has ‘serious concerns’ about the announced result of Venezuela's hotly contested presidential election that authorities say was won by incumbent Nicolas Maduro
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference after the Quad Ministerial Meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at the Foreign Ministry's Iikura guesthouse in Tokyo, Monday, July 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference after the Quad Ministerial Meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at the Foreign Ministry's Iikura guesthouse in Tokyo, Monday, July 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)
8 minutes ago

TOKYO (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States has 'serious concerns' about the announced result of Venezuela's hotly contested presidential election that authorities say was won by incumbent Nicolas Maduro.

Speaking in Tokyo on Monday shortly after the announcement was made, Blinken said the U.S. was concerned that the result reflected neither the will nor the votes of the Venezuelan people. He called for election officials to publish the full results transparently and immediately and said the U.S. and the international community would respond accordingly.

“We have seen the announcement just a short while ago by the Venezuelan Electoral Commission," he said. "We have serious concerns that the result announced does not reflect the will or the votes of the Venezuelan people.”

“It’s critical that every vote be counted fairly and transparently that the electoral authorities immediately share information with the opposition and independent observers without delay and that the electoral authorities publish the tabulation of votes. The international community is watching this very closely and will respond accordingly," Blinken said.

