Blinken meets Belarus opposition leader as criticism mounts

Monday’s meeting came after authorities in Belarus widened the crackdown last week by raiding the homes and offices of dozens of independent media outlets and civic leaders, prompting condemnations by the United States and European nations. The country’s main security agency, which still goes under its Soviet-era name KGB, said those targeted were suspected of involvement in “extremist activities.”

“The ongoing crackdown on journalists and civil society is the Lukashenka regime’s latest brutality,” Price said on Friday. “We call on the Belarusian authorities to release their 550-plus political prisoners and engage in a dialogue with the opposition and civil society. We stand with the people of Belarus."

Lukashenko, the longtime authoritarian leader of Belarus, has promised to “deal with” organizations that he accuses of fomenting unrest in the aftermath of the election and months of protests against his rule. Lukashenko was proclaimed the victor, cementing a sixth term in office, despite widespread complaints the vote was neither free nor fair.

Authorities responded to the demonstrations with a massive crackdown, including police beating thousands of demonstrators and arresting more than 35,000 people.

Overall, 32 Belarusian journalists are in custody, either serving their sentences or awaiting trial, according to the Belarusian Association of Journalists.