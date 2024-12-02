Exclusive: These Georgians are making a difference. And you can, too
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Blinken heads to final NATO foreign ministers meeting of Biden administration with Ukraine in focus

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is heading back to Europe for what will likely be the last high-level NATO meeting before the Biden administration leaves office next month
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the Overseas Security Advisory Council (OSAC) annual briefing at Amazon headquarters in Arlington, Va., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the Overseas Security Advisory Council (OSAC) annual briefing at Amazon headquarters in Arlington, Va., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
By Associated Press
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken is heading back to Europe on Monday for what will likely be the last high-level NATO meeting before the Biden administration leaves office next month.

Shoring up allied support for Ukraine ahead of President-elect Donald Trump 's return to the White House in January will top the agenda at NATO foreign ministers meetings in Brussels on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the State Department.

Blinken will “discuss priorities for transatlantic security, including supporting Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s invasion, deepening cooperation with NATO’s southern partners in the Middle East, North Africa, and Sahel regions, and preparing for the upcoming summit at The Hague,” the department said in a statement.

Outgoing President Joe Biden will not be in power when NATO leaders gather for their next summit in June but he has stepped up the delivery of weapons and other materiel to Ukraine over the past several months and has also eased restrictions on how Kyiv can use them.

Biden's goal is to put Ukraine in the best position possible to negotiate a settlement and has come as Moscow has made significant advances in the conflict and North Korean troops have moved to assist Russian forces.

By contrast, Trump has been skeptical of the U.S. assistance and has suggested that his administration will sharply curtail or end it. He has also appointed former Gen. Keith Kellogg to oversee efforts to mediate an end to the war.

From Brussels, Blinken will travel to Malta where he will attend a Thursday meeting of foreign ministers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, a group that has been challenged by recent developments in Ukraine, Georgia and elsewhere.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trump selects longtime adviser Keith Kellogg as special envoy for Ukraine and Russia
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Putin signs off record Russian defense spending as top EU officials visit Kyiv
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

G7 foreign ministers meet in Italy with hopes of progress toward Mideast ceasefire
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

German leader Olaf Scholz vows more Ukraine aid, defends his phone call with Putin38m ago
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Once revered Kansas police detective is going on trial. Accusers allege he terrorized the...12m ago
US will send Ukraine $725 million more in counter-drone systems, anti-personnel land...15m ago
Middle East latest: Hezbollah fires into Israel-held area, its first strike since...22m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Georgia’s first oyster ranchers harvest success with floating farm
Bruce Thompson’s life, legacy and final lessons celebrated
Trooper, suspect hurt after gunfire exchanged at Rockdale gas station, GBI says