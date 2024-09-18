Nation & World News

Blinken expresses frustration at attacks he says threaten to "derail" Israel-Hamas cease-fire talks

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the U.S. is still assessing the impact that a deadly series of pager explosions linked to Israel in Lebanon may have on U.S.-led international efforts to broker a cease-fire in Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a joint press conference with Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty in Tahrir Palace in Cairo, Egypt Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a joint press conference with Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty in Tahrir Palace in Cairo, Egypt Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)
By ELLEN KNICKMEYER – Associated Press
1 hour ago

CAIRO (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed frustration Wednesday at surprise escalations that he said threaten to derail efforts to broker a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. He said the U.S. is still assessing the previous day's deadly pager explosions, linked to Israel, in Lebanon.

Blinken spoke in Egypt, where he traveled for talks on the Gaza cease-fire negotiations and U.S.-Egyptian relations.

The United States and international partners, including Egypt, are working to broker a cease-fire in the nearly year-old war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, and to tamp down tensions as Israeli leaders threaten to step up military action against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

“Time and again” when the U.S. and other international mediators believe themselves to be making progress in a cease-fire deal for Israel's and Hamas's war in Gaza, “we've seen an event that makes the process more difficult, might derail it,” Blinken said, speaking in answer to a question about the previous day's explosions in Lebanon.

Explosive attacks using personal pagers used by members of the Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon killed at least 12 people Tuesday, including a child. Israel has not publicly spoken on whether it was responsible.

Blinken spoke of Hamas' killing earlier this month of six of the several dozen hostages that Hamas-led militants have held in Gaza since capturing them Oct. 7, in the attack in Israel that launched the war.

At the time news came of the six hostages' killing, negotiators had been making progress on the timing and other details of a swap that would have freed hostages in exchange for a freeing of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli detention, Blinken said.

Blinken on Wednesday repeated administration statements that the U.S. was still gathering information on the circumstances of the pager attacks, and declined more specific comment on them.

Blinken spoke to reporters after talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.

He also said the most dire need in the talks for a cease-fire and hostage release in Gaza was for both sides to show they actually wanted a deal.

“The most important thing in this moment is to see a demonstration of political will,” Blinken said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been accused of slow-rolling the talks because a deal could mean the collapse of his hardline coalition government, some members of which oppose any deal with Palestinians.

Blinken was speaking on his 10th trip to the Middle East since the war in Gaza began. The trip was billed in part as a chance to consult with Egypt on refining terms of a final proposal to present to Israel and Hamas.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty attend a joint press conference in Tahrir Palace in Cairo, Egypt Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a press conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, at Tahrir Palace in Cairo, Egypt, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken shakes hands with Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty during a joint press conference in Tahrir Palace in Cairo, Egypt Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a joint press conference with Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty in Tahrir Palace in Cairo, Egypt Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a joint press conference with Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty in Tahrir Palace in Cairo, Egypt Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, speaks during a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, at Tahrir Palace in Cairo, Egypt, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a joint press conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, at Tahrir Palace in Cairo, Egypt, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a joint press conference with Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty in Tahrir Palace in Cairo, Egypt Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty attends a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, not pictured, in Tahrir Palace in Cairo, Egypt Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty attend a joint press conference in Tahrir Palace in Cairo, Egypt Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty attends a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Tahrir Palace in Cairo, Egypt Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, speaks to Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, after their press conference at Tahrir Palace in Cairo, Egypt, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024.(AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Blinken is heading back to the Middle East, this time without fanfare or a visit to...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Israel has a long history of pulling off complex attacks like the exploding pagers
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Israel-Hamas war latest: Oct. 7 mastermind thanks Hezbollah leader for his help attacking...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Bernie Sanders preparing resolutions to block $20B in US arms sales to Israel3m ago
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Bernie Sanders preparing resolutions to block $20B in US arms sales to Israel3m ago
Scientists detect longest pair of jets streaming from a supermassive black hole5m ago
Explosions witnessed at Beirut funeral for Hezbollah members and a child killed in pager...11m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink/AJC

See where Hartsfield-Jackson ranks in latest JD Power satisfaction survey
OPINION
MURPHY: Georgia’s abortion law left these women in shambles
AG’s office drops money-laundering charges in Atlanta police training center case