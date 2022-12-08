Blinken confident in Finland, Sweden accession to NATO

“I’m confident that NATO will formally welcome Finland and Sweden as members soon,” he told reporters at a joint news conference at the State Department with Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom and Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto.

Blinken took the opportunity to say that Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to go to war with Ukraine had backfired if he truly intended to push back on NATO expansion.

“As Sweden and Finland prepare to join NATO, we know that he’s failed at weakening our alliance,” he said. “Indeed, he’s only made NATO stronger and bigger.”

Haavisto said discussions with Turkey over the PKK have gone well so far, although there was still not a date for the Turkish parliament to consider the expansion.

“Of course, our hope is that this decision should come from Turkey rather sooner than later,” he said.

Billstrom said he would soon travel to Turkey to continue talks on the matter. “I hope that the outcome of that discussion will also bring us forward," he said.