Blinken concerned over detention of Congo opposition figure

Kabund has was ousted as vice president of the National Assembly and head of Tshisekedi’s party earlier this year for criticizing the president. Kabund then formed his own party.

Also on Wednesday, Blinken met with Congo’s Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde for discussions that included Congo's security, economy and environment.

Blinken also hosted guests including Nobel Peace Prize winner Dr. Denis Mukwege at the U.S. Embassy.

Before leaving for Rwanda, his third and final stop in Africa, Blinken reiterated the United States' willingness and availability to work with Congo on the issues discussed.

“The agenda that we have on various topics, whether it’s food security issues, whether it’s climate preservation issues, whether it’s the work we do together to support democracy, to help to restore peace and security in (Congo's) East ... All these subjects demonstrate both the depth and the importance of our relations. We are delighted to be able to work together,” Blinken said.

While Blinken was in Congo, the U.S. State Department announced the allocation of up to $23.75 million to support the country's general elections scheduled for 2023. The funding is to support the electoral system, improve civic and voter education, and help marginalized communities to understand and participate in the political process, said a statement.

