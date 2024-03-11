Nation & World News

Blinken and Caribbean leaders meet in Jamaica to debate how best to quell Haiti's violent crisis

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken huddled with Caribbean leaders in Jamaica behind closed doors on Monday to urgently help find a way to ease Haiti’s growing violent crisis
KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken huddled with Caribbean leaders in Jamaica behind closed doors on Monday to urgently help find a way to ease Haiti's growing violent crisis as embattled Prime Minister Ariel Henry faces calls to resign or agree to a transitional council.

The closed-door meeting did not include Henry, who has been locked out of his own country while traveling abroad, due to surging unrest and violence by criminal gangs who have overrun much of Haiti's capital and closed down its main international airports.

Henry remained in Puerto Rico and was taking steps to return to Haiti once feasible, according to a brief statement from the U.S. territory's Department of State.

While leaders met behind closed doors, Jimmy Chérizier, considered Haiti's most powerful gang leader, told reporters that if the international community continues down the current road, "it will plunge Haiti into further chaos."

“We Haitians have to decide who is going to be the head of the country and what model of government we want,” said Chérizier, a former elite police officer leader of a gang federation known as G9 Family and Allies. “We are also going to figure out how to get Haiti out of the misery it's in now.”

The meeting in Jamaica was organized by members of a regional trade bloc known as Caricom, which for months has pressed for a transitional government in Haiti while protests in the country have demanded Henry’s resignation.

“The international community must work together with Haitians towards a peaceful political transition,” U.S. Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Nichols will attend the meeting.

Concerns remain that a long-sought solution will remain elusive. Caricom said in a statement on Friday announcing the urgent meeting in Jamaica that while “we are making considerable progress, the stakeholders are not yet where they need to be.”

Mia Mottley, Barbados’ prime minister, said that up to 90% of proposals that Haitian stakeholders have “put on the table” are similar. These include an “urgent need” to create a presidential council to help identify a new prime minister to establish a government.

Her comments were briefly streamed by Caricom, in what appeared to have been a mistake, and then were abruptly cut off.

The meeting was held as powerful gangs continued to attack key government targets across Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince. Since Feb. 29, gunmen have burned police stations, closed the main international airports and raided the country's two biggest prisons, releasing more than 4,000 inmates.

Scores of people have been killed, and more than 15,000 are homeless after fleeing neighborhoods raided by gangs. Food and water are dwindling as stands and stores selling to impoverished Haitians run out of goods. The main port in Port-au-Prince remains closed, stranding dozens of containers with critical supplies.

Henry landed in Puerto Rico last week after being denied entry into the Dominican Republic, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti.

When the attacks began, Henry was in Kenya pushing for the U.N.-backed deployment of a police force from the East African country that has been delayed by a court ruling.

A growing number of people are demanding Henry's resignation. He has not made any public comment since the attacks began.

The U.N. Security Council on Monday urged Haiti’s gangs “to immediately cease their destabilizing actions,” including sexual violence and the recruitment of children, and said it expects that a multinational force will deploy as soon as possible to help end the violence. It urged the international community to support the Haitian National Police by backing the force's deployment.

Council members also expressed concern at the limited political progress and urged all political actors to allow free and fair legislative and presidential elections.

A U.N. delegation attending Monday's meeting includes the secretary-general's chief of staff Courtenay Rattray, Undersecretary-General Atul Khare, who is in charge of U.N. logistics, and Assistant Secretary-General Miroslav Jenča, who is in charge of the Americas in the U.N. political office.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres is calling for the urgent deployment of the multinational force and that the mission be adequately funded, said his spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

Currently, funding is at only $10.8 million, with officials in Kenya demanding more than $230 million.

Associated Press writers Dánica Coto in San Juan, Puerto Rico and Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations contributed to this report.

An armed member of the G9 and Family gang patrols a roadblock in the Delmas 6 neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, March 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

Secretary of State Antony Blinken talks with Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness at the Pegasus Hotel during a meeting on Haiti at the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in Kingston, Jamaica, on Tuesday, March 11, 2024. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds, Pool via AP)

Members of the General Security Unit of the National Palace, USGPN, set up a security perimeter after armed gang members tried to seize the National Palace the day before, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Saturday, March 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

Residents gather near the body of a suspected gang member shot dead by police during an attack on the National Palace, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Saturday, March 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

FILE - Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry attends a public lecture at the United States International University in Nairobi, Kenya, March 1, 2024. The prime minister had traveled to Kenya to push for the U.N.-backed deployment of a police force from the East African country to fight gangs in Haiti. Henry, who is facing calls to resign or form a transitional council, remains unable to return home. (AP Photo/Andrew Kasuku, File)

Jimmy Chérizier, a former elite police officer known as Barbecue who leads the G9 and Family gang, walks away after speaking to journalists in the Delmas 6 neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, March 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

Jimmy Chérizier, a former elite police officer known as Barbecue who leads the G9 and Family gang, adjusts his weapon as he speaks to journalists in the Delmas 6 neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, March 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

An armed member of the G9 and Family gang rolls a tire to burn at a roadblock in the Delmas 6 neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, March 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

Secretary of State Antony Blinken boards a plane, Monday, March 11, 2024, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to Kingston, Jamaica for emergency talks with Caribbean leaders on Haiti's crisis. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via AP)

Armed members of the G9 and Family gang stand guard at their roadblock in the Delmas 6 neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, March 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

Members of the G9 and Family gang speak to each other while standing guard at their roadblock in the Delmas 6 neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, March 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a bilateral meeting with Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness at the Pegasus Hotel ahead of the emergency meeting on Haiti at the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in Kingston, Jamaica, on Tuesday, March 11, 2024. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds, Pool via AP)

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, second from right, speaks with Jamaica's Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson Smith, second from left, before a meeting on Haiti at the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in Kingston, Jamaica, on Tuesday, March 11, 2024. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds, Pool via AP)

Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness at the Pegasus Hotel during a meeting on Haiti at the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in Kingston, Jamaica, on Tuesday, March 11, 2024. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds, Pool via AP)

Secretary of State Antony Blinken talks with Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness at the Pegasus Hotel during a meeting on Haiti at the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in Kingston, Jamaica, on Tuesday, March 11, 2024. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds, Pool via AP)

Secretary of State Antony Blinken shakes hands with Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness at the Pegasus Hotel during a meeting on Haiti at the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in Kingston, Jamaica, on Tuesday, March 11, 2024. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds, Pool via AP)

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, poses for a photo with Jamaica's Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson Smith, right, Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness and U.S. Ambassador to Jamaica N. Nick Perry, left, during a meeting on Haiti at the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in Kingston, Jamaica, on Tuesday, March 11, 2024. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds, Pool via AP)

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is greeted by U.S. Ambassador to Jamaica, N. Nick Perry, left, as he arrives at Norman Manley International Airport, in Kingston, Jamaica, Monday, March 11, 2024. Blinken is scheduled to meet with Caribbean leaders in Jamaica as part of an urgent push to solve Haiti’s spiraling crisis. Monday's meeting comes as pressure grows on Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry to resign or agree to a transitional council. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via AP)

