Blind man who rescued 5 after Oklahoma City bombing dies

Four customers and an employee were in the snack bar when the blast occurred.

In an interview recorded for the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum, Washburn described how he led his customers and employee out of his snack bar.

“I had the advantage over them because not being able to see. I felt like that you know, this is one time that you know you want to try to help somebody as much as you can. I knew how to get out. I just didn’t know what was going to be in our way,” Washburn said.

Princella Smith, one of Washburn’s friends, said during his funeral that his heart “illuminated the darkness” on the day of the bombing and helped lead people to safety.

“He told them to march, and march down this stairwell. He said, ‘You gotta come on. We gotta get out of here,'" Smith said.

Washburn was a member of the Yuchi Tribe in Oklahoma.

Raymond Washburn appears before reporters at morning news conference at the Oklahoma State Capitol in Oklahoma City, in this undated photo. Washburn, a blind man who was credited with helping rescue five people from the rubble of the Alfred P. Murrah federal building following the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, died Jan. 16, 2022, at his home in Oklahoma City. He was 75. (Jim Beckel/The Oklahoman via AP)

Alfred Murrah Federal Building car bomb explosion survivor Raymond Washburn sits in his living room with one of his dogs, in Oklahoma City, in 1995. Washburn, a blind man who was credited with helping rescue five people from the rubble of the Alfred P. Murrah federal building following the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, died Jan. 16, 2022, at his home in Oklahoma City. He was 75. (Steve Sisney/The Oklahoman via AP)