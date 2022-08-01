ajc logo
X

Blaze contained in southern France but 4 firefighters hurt

This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gard region (SDIS 30) shows a water-bombing plane spreads water at a forest fire in Aubais, southern France, July 31, 2022. A weekend wildfire in the southern French Gard region that injured four firefighters has now been contained. Firefighter spokesman Colonel Eric Agrinier told French media that 370 hectares were burned and two homes affected by the flames. (SDIS 30 service audiovisuel via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gard region (SDIS 30) shows a water-bombing plane spreads water at a forest fire in Aubais, southern France, July 31, 2022. A weekend wildfire in the southern French Gard region that injured four firefighters has now been contained. Firefighter spokesman Colonel Eric Agrinier told French media that 370 hectares were burned and two homes affected by the flames. (SDIS 30 service audiovisuel via AP)

National & World News
1 hour ago
French firefighters say a weekend wildfire in the southern Gard region that injured four firefighters has now been contained

PARIS (AP) — A weekend wildfire in the southern French Gard region that injured four firefighters has now been contained, officials said Monday.

Firefighter spokesman Col. Eric Agrinier told French media that 370 hectares (915 acres) were burned and two homes affected by the flames. But he highlighted “dozens and dozens of houses were preserved and (we saw) a human toll of zero casualties among civilians.”

The fire was contained overnight Sunday with some 400 firefighters monitoring the blaze Monday morning, according to the civil protection agency.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted an alert on Sunday regarding the fire that broke out around 3 p.m. in a pine forest in Aubais, a village of 2,000. Several families were evacuated.

France is set to face another heat wave, and several regions have been put on alert for possible wildfires.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment.

Combined ShapeCaption
This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 30) shows shows firefighters put water on a trees at a forest fire in Aubais, southern France, July 31, 2022. A weekend wildfire in the southern French Gard region that injured four firefighters has now been contained. Firefighter spokesman Colonel Eric Agrinier told French media that 370 hectares were burned and two homes affected by the flames. (SDIS 30 service audiovisuel via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 30) shows shows firefighters put water on a trees at a forest fire in Aubais, southern France, July 31, 2022. A weekend wildfire in the southern French Gard region that injured four firefighters has now been contained. Firefighter spokesman Colonel Eric Agrinier told French media that 370 hectares were burned and two homes affected by the flames. (SDIS 30 service audiovisuel via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 30) shows shows firefighters put water on a trees at a forest fire in Aubais, southern France, July 31, 2022. A weekend wildfire in the southern French Gard region that injured four firefighters has now been contained. Firefighter spokesman Colonel Eric Agrinier told French media that 370 hectares were burned and two homes affected by the flames. (SDIS 30 service audiovisuel via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 30) shows flames consume trees at a forest fire in Aubais, southern France, July 31, 2022. A weekend wildfire in the southern French Gard region that injured four firefighters has now been contained. Firefighter spokesman Colonel Eric Agrinier told French media that 370 hectares were burned and two homes affected by the flames. (SDIS 30 service audiovisuel via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 30) shows flames consume trees at a forest fire in Aubais, southern France, July 31, 2022. A weekend wildfire in the southern French Gard region that injured four firefighters has now been contained. Firefighter spokesman Colonel Eric Agrinier told French media that 370 hectares were burned and two homes affected by the flames. (SDIS 30 service audiovisuel via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 30) shows flames consume trees at a forest fire in Aubais, southern France, July 31, 2022. A weekend wildfire in the southern French Gard region that injured four firefighters has now been contained. Firefighter spokesman Colonel Eric Agrinier told French media that 370 hectares were burned and two homes affected by the flames. (SDIS 30 service audiovisuel via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Editors' Picks
2022 Music Midtown festival canceled; decision linked to state gun laws2h ago
Gwinnett DA would prosecute unsafe abortion providers under new law
5h ago
Braves Report podcast: What to expect at the trade deadline
8h ago
Inside City Hall: Why Dickens isn’t worried crime will hinder Atlanta’s DNC convention...
59m ago
Inside City Hall: Why Dickens isn’t worried crime will hinder Atlanta’s DNC convention...
59m ago
Why Stacey Abrams isn’t running away from Joe Biden
6h ago
The Latest
Dems seem headed for climate, health win after ups and downs
8m ago
UK court says hospital can end comatose boy's life support
10m ago
HUD announces $2.8 billion in grants for homeless services
13m ago
Featured
07/30/2021 —Marietta, Georgia — Colorful balloons are displayed throughout Kincaid Elementary School during a meet and greet for kindergartners and first graders at the school in Marietta, Friday, July 30, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution

What’s new at school this year?
6h ago
A conversation with MLK Jr. kept Nichelle Nichols from exiting Star Trek
Ethics panel takes up biggest case yet in probe of Stacey Abrams supporters
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top