Blaze at a coal mine company building in northern China kills 25 and injures dozens

BEIJING (AP) — A fire burned in a coal company building Thursday in a northern Chinese city, killing 25 people and injuring a few dozen more.

The building belongs to Yongju Coal Company and is in Lvliang city in northern Shanxi province, a major coal-producing region, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

District officials issued a statement saying rescue and emergency services were at the scene. They evacuated 63 people, though it is unclear if the 25 dead were among that figure.