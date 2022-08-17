Blasts in Crimea underscore Russian forces' vulnerability

The attacks in Crimea may mark the opening of a new front that would represent a significant escalation in the war and could further stretch Russia's resources.

“Russian commanders will highly likely be increasingly concerned with the apparent deterioration in security across Crimea, which functions as rear base area for the occupation," Britain's Defense Ministry wrote on Twitter.

Tuesday's explosions ripped through an ammunition site near the town of Dzhankoi, forcing the evacuation of about 3,000 people. Munitions continued to explode Wednesday and authorities fought the fires with a helicopter, said Crimea's regional leader, Sergei Aksyonov. He said a search for the perpetrators was underway.

The Kommersant business paper also reported explosions Tuesday at a Crimean base in Gvardeyskoye. There was no confirmation from the Russians.

The British intelligence report said Gvardeyskoye and Dzhankoi are home to two of the most important Russian military airfields in Crimea.

Just over a week ago, explosions rocked the Russians' Saki air base on Crimea and destroyed planes on the ground. Moscow suggested that the blasts were accidental, caused perhaps by a careless smoker, but Ukrainian authorities mocked that explanation and hinted at their involvement.

Last month, a small explosive device carried by a makeshift drone blew up in a courtyard at the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, wounding six people and prompting the cancellation of ceremonies there honoring Russia’s navy.

In other developments Wednesday, two civilians were reported killed and seven wounded by Russian shelling of several towns and villages in the Donetsk region in the east that is the current focus of the Kremlin offensive.

In the south, Russian warplanes fired cruise missiles at the Odesa region overnight, wounding four people, according to regional administration spokesman Oleh Bratchuk. In Mykolaiv, also in the south, two Russian missiles damaged a university building but injured no one.

Russian forces also shelled Kharkiv and the surrounding region in the northeast overnight, damaging residential buildings and civilian infrastructure but inflicting no casualties, authorities said.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Combined Shape Caption People help evacuate an elderly man from an area near the site of explosion at an ammunition storage of Russian army near the village of Mayskoye, in Crimea, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Viktor Korotayev/Kommersant Publishing House via AP) Credit: Viktor Korotayev Credit: Viktor Korotayev Combined Shape Caption People help evacuate an elderly man from an area near the site of explosion at an ammunition storage of Russian army near the village of Mayskoye, in Crimea, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Viktor Korotayev/Kommersant Publishing House via AP) Credit: Viktor Korotayev Credit: Viktor Korotayev

Combined Shape Caption In this image taken from video provided by the RU-RTR Russian television on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, smoke rises over the site of explosion at an ammunition storage of Russian army near the village of Mayskoye, Crimea. Explosions and fires ripped through an ammunition depot in Russian-occupied Crimea on Tuesday in the second suspected Ukrainian attack on the peninsula in just over a week, forcing the evacuation of more than 3,000 people. (RU-RTR Russian Television via AP) RUSSIA OUT Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption In this image taken from video provided by the RU-RTR Russian television on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, smoke rises over the site of explosion at an ammunition storage of Russian army near the village of Mayskoye, Crimea. Explosions and fires ripped through an ammunition depot in Russian-occupied Crimea on Tuesday in the second suspected Ukrainian attack on the peninsula in just over a week, forcing the evacuation of more than 3,000 people. (RU-RTR Russian Television via AP) RUSSIA OUT Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption A person walks past the damaged homes from a rocket attack early this morning, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, as Russian shelling continued to hit towns and villages in Donetsk province, regional officials said. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman Combined Shape Caption A person walks past the damaged homes from a rocket attack early this morning, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, as Russian shelling continued to hit towns and villages in Donetsk province, regional officials said. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman

Combined Shape Caption Smoke rises over the site of explosion at an ammunition storage of Russian army near the village of Mayskoye, Crimea, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Explosions and fires ripped through an ammunition depot in Russian-occupied Crimea on Tuesday in the second suspected Ukrainian attack on the peninsula in just over a week, forcing the evacuation of more than 3,000 people. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption Smoke rises over the site of explosion at an ammunition storage of Russian army near the village of Mayskoye, Crimea, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Explosions and fires ripped through an ammunition depot in Russian-occupied Crimea on Tuesday in the second suspected Ukrainian attack on the peninsula in just over a week, forcing the evacuation of more than 3,000 people. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption In this image taken from video provided by the RU-RTR Russian television on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, a policeman blocks a way to the site of explosion at an ammunition storage of Russian army near the village of Mayskoye, Crimea. Explosions and fires ripped through an ammunition depot in Russian-occupied Crimea on Tuesday in the second suspected Ukrainian attack on the peninsula in just over a week, forcing the evacuation of more than 3,000 people. (RU-RTR Russian Television via AP) RUSSIA OUT Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption In this image taken from video provided by the RU-RTR Russian television on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, a policeman blocks a way to the site of explosion at an ammunition storage of Russian army near the village of Mayskoye, Crimea. Explosions and fires ripped through an ammunition depot in Russian-occupied Crimea on Tuesday in the second suspected Ukrainian attack on the peninsula in just over a week, forcing the evacuation of more than 3,000 people. (RU-RTR Russian Television via AP) RUSSIA OUT Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg addresses a media conference after a meeting with Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys Combined Shape Caption NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg addresses a media conference after a meeting with Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys