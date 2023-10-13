Blast strikes Shiite mosque during Friday prayers in Afghanistan's north

A police spokesperson in northern Afghanistan says a blast struck a Shiite mosque during Friday prayers
National & World News
55 minutes ago

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A blast struck a Shiite mosque during Friday prayers in Afghanistan’s north, a police spokesperson said. He confirmed there were casualties but did not give a figure or other details about the incident.

Taliban footage from the mosque in the city of Pol-e-Khomri, the provincial capital of Baghlan, showed debris strewn over a red-carpeted floor, scattered personal items and bodies covered with shrouds.

Baghlan police spokesman Sher Ahmad Borhani said he would share information about the blast later.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but blame is likely to fall on the Islamic State group, which targeted Afghanistan’s minority Shiites in past large-scale attacks.

The regional affiliate of IS, known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, increased attacks on mosques and minorities across the country after the Taliban seized power in August 2021.

IS, which has operated in Afghanistan since 2014, is seen as the greatest security challenge facing the country’s Taliban rulers. Following their takeover, the Taliban launched a sweeping crackdown against the militant group.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Service is beaming teachers into Georgia classrooms amid staff shortage4h ago

Georgia teetering on the edge of the ‘child care cliff’
4h ago

Credit: AP

MURPHY: They can’t run their caucus. How can Republicans run a country?
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Georgia lawmakers rue House speaker debacle — ‘chaos’ and ‘idiots’
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Georgia lawmakers rue House speaker debacle — ‘chaos’ and ‘idiots’
2h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Atlanta employers say ‘Back to the office.’ Workers say, ‘Not so fast’
4h ago
The Latest

Worried about the 23andMe hack? Here’s what you can do
Schumer says he's leading a bipartisan group of senators to Israel to show 'unwavering'...
8m ago
Microsoft closes deal to buy Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard after antitrust...
10m ago
Featured

Friday the 13th: Day of ‘double hoo-doo’ or just misunderstood?
4h ago
‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse happens Saturday; N. Georgia may catch glimpse
23h ago
15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend: hip-hop, Pride and more
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top