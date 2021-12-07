Blast levels French building; at least 1 dead, baby found

The cause of the explosion wasn't immediately clear, but regional authorities said first responders noticed a strong smell of gas on arrival at the scene.
The top government official for southern France's Var region, Prefect Evence Richard, said the baby's cries and sniffer dogs helped pinpoint its location in the rubble.
“At certain moments, the child started crying." he said. “That allowed for an initial localization, which the dogs confirmed.”
Regional fire department chief Col. Eric Grohin said the father's body was found alongside his child. Firefighters first dug out the mother and then the child, Grohin said.
“We created a sort of gallery,” he said. “We managed to bring out the child, who was conscious.”
Firemen stand at a three-story apartment building after it collapsed in a suspected gas explosion on southern France's Mediterranean coast, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 in Sanary-sur-Mer. French rescue workers dug out the body of a man but also pulled a toddler and the child's mother alive from the rubble of the building that collapsed in a suspected gas explosion. Two other people are missing. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Firemen stand at a three-story apartment building after it collapsed in a suspected gas explosion on southern France's Mediterranean coast, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 in Sanary-sur-Mer. French rescue workers dug out the body of a man but also pulled a toddler and the child's mother alive from the rubble of the building that collapsed in a suspected gas explosion. Two other people are missing. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Firemen stand at a three-story apartment building after it collapsed in a suspected gas explosion on southern France's Mediterranean coast, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 in Sanary-sur-Mer. French rescue workers dug out the body of a man but also pulled a toddler and the child's mother alive from the rubble of the building that collapsed in a suspected gas explosion. Two other people are missing. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Firemen stand at a three-story apartment building after it collapsed in a suspected gas explosion on southern France's Mediterranean coast, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 in Sanary-sur-Mer. French rescue workers dug out the body of a man but also pulled a toddler and the child's mother alive from the rubble of the building that collapsed in a suspected gas explosion. Two other people are missing. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Jackets and a basket hang after a three-story apartment building collapsed in a suspected gas explosion on southern France's Mediterranean coast. Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 in Sanary-sur-Mer. French rescue workers dug out the body of a man but also pulled a toddler and the child's mother alive from the rubble of the building that collapsed in a suspected gas explosion. Two other people are missing. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Jackets and a basket hang after a three-story apartment building collapsed in a suspected gas explosion on southern France's Mediterranean coast. Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 in Sanary-sur-Mer. French rescue workers dug out the body of a man but also pulled a toddler and the child's mother alive from the rubble of the building that collapsed in a suspected gas explosion. Two other people are missing. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
A resident moves a boat away from a fallen three-story apartment building after it collapsed in a suspected gas explosion on southern France's Mediterranean coast, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 in Sanary-sur-Mer. French rescue workers dug out the body of a man but also pulled a toddler and the child's mother alive from the rubble of the building that collapsed in a suspected gas explosion. Two other people are missing. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
A resident moves a boat away from a fallen three-story apartment building after it collapsed in a suspected gas explosion on southern France's Mediterranean coast, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 in Sanary-sur-Mer. French rescue workers dug out the body of a man but also pulled a toddler and the child's mother alive from the rubble of the building that collapsed in a suspected gas explosion. Two other people are missing. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
A damaged three-story apartment building is pictured after it collapsed in a suspected gas explosion on southern France's Mediterranean coast. Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 in Sanary-sur-Mer. French rescue workers dug out the body of a man but also pulled a toddler and the child's mother alive from the rubble of the building that collapsed in a suspected gas explosion. Two other people are missing. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
A damaged three-story apartment building is pictured after it collapsed in a suspected gas explosion on southern France's Mediterranean coast. Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 in Sanary-sur-Mer. French rescue workers dug out the body of a man but also pulled a toddler and the child's mother alive from the rubble of the building that collapsed in a suspected gas explosion. Two other people are missing. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
A crane destroys a wall at a three-story apartment building after it collapsed in a suspected gas explosion on southern France's Mediterranean coast, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 in Sanary-sur-Mer. French rescue workers dug out the body of a man but also pulled a toddler and the child's mother alive from the rubble of the building that collapsed in a suspected gas explosion. Two other people are missing. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
A crane destroys a wall at a three-story apartment building after it collapsed in a suspected gas explosion on southern France's Mediterranean coast, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 in Sanary-sur-Mer. French rescue workers dug out the body of a man but also pulled a toddler and the child's mother alive from the rubble of the building that collapsed in a suspected gas explosion. Two other people are missing. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
