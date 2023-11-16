Blackwater founder and 4 others on trial in Austria over export of modified crop-spraying planes

The defendants are accused of violating Austria's law on war material by exporting such equipment without permission. One of the defendants, an Australian pilot, is accused of flying the two planes across Austria's borders, while the four other defendants allegedly participated in the deal. They are Blackwater founder Erik Prince, two managers at Airborne Technologies and a trained pilot who allegedly was an adviser.

All pleaded not guilty as the trial started, the Austria Press Agency reported.

Norbert Wess, a lawyer for Prince and two other defendants, argued that the modifications made to the planes didn't turn them into war material. “We maintain with firm conviction the point of view that the categorization is legally wrong,” APA quoted him as saying. He said all the modifications “are completely innocuous.”

He described what happened as transparent export proceedings and said the first plane was always destined for Kenya but made a landing in South Sudan due to technical problems.

Oliver Felfernig, a lawyer for the two Airborne managers and the company, described the prosecutor's accusations as “pure fantasy.”

The next court session is scheduled for Dec. 14.