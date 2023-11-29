Blackstone acquires pet care app Rover in $2.3 billion all-cash deal

Rover's board of directors have approved the acquisition and recommended that Rover shareholders do the same.

Rover shares mostly bounced around under $7 each for most of the year before jumping earlier this month on a strong third-quarter earnings report. Rover earned 5 cents per share last quarter, better than the 3 cents per share analysts were expecting. Sales of $66.2 million in the period also beat Wall Street projections and were up 30% from the same period a year ago.

“We believe Rover has a significant runway for growth as pet owners increasingly place a premium on high-quality care, flexibility and convenience,” said Tushar Gupta, a principal at Blackstone.

Rover was founded in 2011, connecting pet owners with care providers who provide boarding, in-home pet sitting and dog walking, among other services.

The Seattle-based company says from its inception through Sept. 30, more than 93 million services have been booked by more than 4 million pet owners with more than 1 million pet care providers paid across North America and Europe.

Rover shares jumped to $10.90 per share in midday trading and have nearly tripled in price this year.