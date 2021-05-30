Blackmon 3 extra-base hits, Rockies end skid, beat Pirates

Daniel Bard (3-3) struck out three in the final two innings.

Pittsburgh took a 3-1 lead after Kyle Freeland walked the bases loaded in the fourth. Gregory Polanco scored on an infield single by Ka’ai Tom and Adam Frazier had an RBI grounder.

Pirates starter Chase De Jong allowed one run on three hits in five innings, striking out five in his season debut. The right-hander was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis, where he was 2-0 with a 3.60 ERA in four starts.

Freeland lasted four innings for the Rockies, giving up three runs on five hits and four walks in his second start since sustaining a left shoulder strain in spring training.

Frazier, the major league hits leader with 68, opened the scoring for the Pirates with a double in the third.

ROSTER MOVES

Rockies: LHP Lucas Gilbreath was returned to Triple-A Albuquerque after serving as the 27th man on the roster in the doubleheader Saturday.

Pirates: RHP JT Brubaker was placed on the bereavement List. A player on the list must miss at least three games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes is tracking well in is rehab stint with Indianapolis, general manager Ben Cherington said. The highly touted prospect has been out with left wrist discomfort since facing the Cubs on April 3, when he sustained the injury on a foul swing in his only at-bat of Pittsburgh’s second game this season.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP German Márquez (3-5, 4.47) will take the mound Tuesday, when Colorado heads home to open a three-game series against the Texas Rangers.

Pirates: RHP Chad Kuhl (0-1, 6.32) is expected to return from a shoulder injury and start Monday in the first of two games against the Royals in Kansas City, Cherington said. His last start came April 18 against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon (19) stand next to third base coach Stu Cole (39) on third after hitting a triple off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chase De Jong (37), driving in a run, during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Pittsburgh Pirates' Will Craig, center, scores ahead of a tag by Colorado Rockies catcher Dom Nunez, right, on a groundout to first by Adam Frazier during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 30, 2021. Umpire D.J. Rayburn, left, makes the call on the play. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chase De Jong delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar