Blackhawks' Taylor Hall is expected to miss the rest of the season with a right knee injury

The 32-year-old Hall, who was selected by Edmonton with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 NHL draft, was acquired in a trade with Boston right before Chicago took Connor Bedard with top pick in this year's draft.

Hall was brought in to help provide some leadership and scoring alongside Bedard, but he was hampered by a left shoulder injury at the start of the season.

Hall's knee injury occurred when he was hit by Tampa Bay's Michael Eyssimont on Nov. 9. He returned last weekend at Nashville and played two games before he missed Wednesday night's 7-3 loss at Columbus.

Hall has two goals and two assists in 10 games this season. He has 266 goals and 431 assists in 14 NHL seasons, also playing for Edmonton, New Jersey, Boston, Arizona and Buffalo.

